Andy Burnham's Landslide Victory in Makerfield By-Election Shakes UK Politics and Challenges Starmer's Leadership

Andy Burnham wins Makerfield by-election with 54.8% of the vote, positioning himself to challenge Prime Minister Keir Starmer for Labour leadership. The result is seen as a turning point in British politics, with Reform UK coming second. Burnham calls for party change, while Starmer faces mounting pressure to resign.

Newly elected Makerfield MP Andy Burnham of Britain's Labour Party speaks following his victory in the Makerfield by-election on June 19. Labour mayor Andy Burnham cleared a path to ousting British Prime Minister Keir Starmer after decisively winning a parliamentary seat in northern England on Friday in what could be the most consequential local election in more than six decades.

Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor nicknamed the King of the North, won the contest in Makerfield in northwest England with 54.8% of the vote, while the candidate for Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK party came second with 34.5%. His victory means he will now be able to trigger or take part in a contest to replace Starmer, who is struggling with some of the worst popularity ratings of any leader.

But the key question is when and how Burnham will do it. In his victory speech, Burnham said the result could be a turning point for British politics and told his party that this was a final chance to change direction. He stated, We must hear it, we must act upon it, and we must get it right. There will be no second chance.

Burnham, a career politician who has expressed support for the nationalisation of key public services and criticised what he called four decades of failed neo-liberal economics, has said he would seek to replace Starmer and change politics. Polls show Burnham, 56, is Labour's most popular politician who would win a leadership contest decided by party members, while some Labour lawmakers hope Starmer could be persuaded to hand over power to avoid a damaging contest.

Two years after winning a landslide national election, Starmer, 63, is one of the least popular British prime ministers since polling records began. Scandals, policy U-turns, and accusations of indecision have derailed the delivery of the change he once promised. About a quarter of Starmer's lawmakers have called for him to quit since his party suffered heavy losses in local elections last month, while senior colleagues, including the defence and health minister, resigned over his leadership.

A defiant Starmer said this week he would stand in any leadership contest and issued a warning to his party about the potential chaos of a potentially bitter and divisive leadership election. But one Labour member of parliament, who stayed up to watch the election result in the early hours of Friday, said the scale of Burnham's victory means Starmer's departure is inevitable, the only doubt is over the timing and how he will leave office.

Culture minister Lisa Nandy, one of Burnham's most prominent allies, told reporters she expected Burnham and Starmer to speak soon. Nandy ruled out resigning from the cabinet, but said she could not speak for other ministers. Another of Starmer's main rivals, former health minister Wes Streeting, said this week he would force a contest soon unless the prime minister announced when he would stand down.

Under Labour rules, it would take 20% of the parliamentary party, or 81 lawmakers, to announce they were backing a single candidate to trigger a leadership challenge. If Starmer is ousted, Britain will be on its seventh prime minister in about a decade, the highest turnover in nearly two centuries, as voters punish leaders who failed to improve living standards, public services and tackle illegal immigration.

During a month-long campaign, Burnham has acted like a prime minister-in-waiting, often explaining policies for a potential future government. Burnham has repeatedly tried to reassure nervous investors by insisting he would stick to the government's fiscal rules. This was after he said last year Britain was in hock to the bond markets, comments interpreted as meaning he would increase government borrowing. He has since said those comments were misrepresented.

Political historians say the election for Makerfield could be the most important one-off vote for a parliamentary seat in Britain since 1963 when the then Prime Minister Alec Douglas-Home, who had a hereditary seat in parliament, stood for election to the House of Commons to cement his position. In his acceptance speech, Burnham indicated he wanted to counter the rise of polarising, populist politics.

Burnham said his victory was a chance for Britain to turn away from the path that takes us to a divided, dark politics of the kind we see in the United States. He then told journalists his first act as a newly-elected member of parliament would be to go for a pint of beer. This by-election result sends a strong message to the Labour Party and the entire British political establishment.

Burnham's resounding victory in a traditionally safe Labour seat, but with a significant swing to Reform UK, highlights the growing discontent with mainstream parties. Analysts suggest that Burnham's appeal lies in his ability to connect with working-class voters who feel left behind by globalization and austerity. His promise to renationalize key services and invest in public infrastructure resonates with those who have seen their communities decline.

Meanwhile, Reform UK's second-place finish underscores the threat that populist, anti-immigration parties pose to Labour's traditional base. The Conservative Party, which did not even field a candidate in this by-election, is in disarray, and the result could accelerate the fragmentation of the British political landscape. As Burnham prepares to take his seat in Parliament, all eyes are on how he will navigate the delicate balance between challenging Starmer and maintaining party unity.

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining the future direction of the Labour Party and the country





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