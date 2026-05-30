Andrew Phung on Hosting the Canadian Screen Awards: Style, Substance, and Staying True to Himself

Andrew Phung shares his game plan for hosting the CSAs, his fashion choices, and the iconic hosts who inspire him.

Andrew Phung , best known for his role on the Canadian sitcom Kim's Convenience, is set to host the Canadian Screen Awards this Sunday. In an interview, Phung discussed his approach to hosting and how he draws inspiration from iconic awards-show hosts while staying true to himself.

He emphasized that the key to a successful hosting gig is simply being happy to be there, and that less is often more when it comes to prepared material. Phung has been working with celebrity stylist Jay Galang, recently named stylist of the year at the 2026 Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards, to craft three custom-made looks that are both stylish and functional for the stage.

Phung insisted on wearing Canadian designers to promote homegrown talent, saying, If this show is a symbol of what Canada is doing, I gotta go Canadian. Phung shared his admiration for several legendary hosts. He praised Conan O'Brien for his effortless style and willingness to embrace silly bits, noting that O'Brien's suits have always been on point.

He called Sandra Oh an icon, saying she looks flawless and like she's having a great time, which is exactly the vibe Phung wants for himself. He also commended Lily Tomlin for her ability to command a room effortlessly, recalling a movie he did with her in 2017. When asked about Martin Short, Phung joked that if Short cancels, you cancel the party, as he is the life of the party willing to do whatever it takes for a laugh.

Phung also referenced the dynamic hosting duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, calling them a vibe, and expressed his desire to see Meredith MacNeill and Jennifer Whalen host the CSAs in the future. He highlighted Amy Poehler's spontaneous moments, such as when she turned award announcements into a beauty pageant for women. Phung acknowledged that he cannot emulate comedy giants like Chris Rock, who is a comedy juggernaut.

Instead, he plans to take a different direction, staying true to his own style. He expressed deep admiration for Billy Crystal, who owned the role of host and dove head-first into it. Phung unapologetically stated that he has wanted this opportunity for a long time and would love to host again and again because he loves what the Academy stands for and the Canadian TV and film industry. He hopes to reach Crystal's level of charm and lovability.

Phung's ultimate goal is to have every photo from the night capture him having fun, and he is determined to make the Canadian Screen Awards a celebration of Canadian talent while showcasing his own unique energy and style





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