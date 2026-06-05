Andrew Left Found Guilty of Securities Fraud

Andrew Left, the founder of Citron Research, has been found guilty of manipulating stock prices and misleading investors. The verdict raises questions about freedom of speech and the role of short sellers.

Andrew Left , the founder of Citron Research , was charged by federal authorities with manipulating stock prices and misleading investors. The takeaway from the Andrew Left securities fraud trial, which concluded with a guilty verdict, isn't that betting against stocks is wrong or that opaque trading disclosure is fraudulent.

Mr. Left went on trial in May over what federal prosecutors argued was a pattern of making bold statements about stocks, only to exit his positions within minutes in some cases. He would make money when stocks they have bet against decline. These investors are frequently vilified by the companies they short when they issue damning reports on, say, aggressive accounting or competitive failures. They're taking chances, too.

Buy a stock and the worst you can do is lose 100 per cent of your original investment if the share price falls to zero. But when you short a stock, your theoretical losses can be far greater than 100 per cent if the share price soars. In Mr. Left's case, he scored some big wins that won him a fan base. He published research in 2012 that argued against the optimism over the company's aggressive takeover spree.

The share price is down 98 per cent from its 2015 peak. In some cases, though, Mr. Left published statements about a stock - often on social media and pertaining to relatively small companies - and then quickly closed his trade when there was a big move in the share price, taking a profit without telling investors. The verdict raises questions about freedom of speech and the role of short sellers.

But there is an issue here that should resonate with investors of all stripes: To what extent are we responsible for our decisions? Why sweat the details when you can simply follow another person's view? If that person doesn't know you and has no obligation to you, you're taking your chances. That person you are following could be wrong.

There is a simple solution to this problem: Do your own research. Or better still, buy an index fund and get on with your life. If there's one advantage that the little guys have won in recent decades, it's the ability to thumb our noses at the pros. Today, we can opt for index funds.

These funds - which might track the S&P 500 or even most of the investable universe - are cheap and diversified. Best of all, they tend to outperform the pros over the long-term, after fees are taken into account. Last year, the S&P 500 hit 39 record highs and ended the year up 18 per cent. Yet, 79 per cent of active large-cap U.S. equity funds underperformed the benchmark, according to the S&P Indices Versus Active Funds.

It was the fourth worst year for active managers in the 25 years that S&P has been tracking this performance metric. But it wasn't an outlier. Over the past decade, 85 per cent of funds failed to keep up with the S&P 500. You can point to the 15 per cent of stock-pickers who have triumphed over the index over the past decade as a source of encouragement, if you can find them.

But the point here is that you don't need to be a superstar to do well. You also don't need inside tips and you don't need to rely upon the overconfidence of pros who think they know the right price of a stock over the short term. The best part about indexing?

A broad bet smooths out the gyrations of a few stocks and it ignores the strong views of investing personalities who may, in fact, switch sides in a trade. Indexing might not be a lot of fun, and it is certainly not a get-rich scheme. But it's a whole lot better than sending a short seller to jail.





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