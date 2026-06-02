Andrew Flintoff named Sydney Thunder men's head coach

Legendary former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has been named Sydney Thunder men's head coach in Australia's Big Bash, his first role in an overseas T20 league.

Legendary former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has been named Sydney Thunder men's head coach in Australia's Big Bash , his first role in an overseas T20 league.

Flintoff, 48, has been England Lions' full-time coach since 2024 and will leave their tour of South Africa early to take up the role with Thunder. The Big Bash schedule is yet to be announced but England Lions are due to be in South Africa until a four-day match starting on 18 December. He will travel with the blessing of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), who see it as an opportunity for Flintoff to develop as a coach.

Flintoff, who has signed for the next two BBL seasons and replaces former England coach Trevor Bayliss, said: He cannot wait to get over there and get started. You look at the franchise, you look at the players, you look at the support, and I think there's something really big to build on. Captained by former Australia opener David Warner, Thunder were beaten finalists in the Big Bash last year.

Flintoff also spent two seasons as Northern Superchargers men's coach in The Hundred, leading the Leeds-based side to fourth and third-placed finishes. He was not retained for 2026 after the franchise was taken over by the owners of the Sunrisers group. Thunder general manager Trent Copeland said: This is a huge day in the history of Sydney Thunder, and the BBL more broadly. Fred brings something truly unique to Sydney Thunder.

He's a global icon of the game, but more importantly he is a modern leader who understands how to build high-performance environments, connect with players as people, and set standards that last. His passion for the game, coaching itself and knowledge of Australian cricket and our Thunder program stood out during the process





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