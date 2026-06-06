Andrei Vasilevskiy Wins Second Vezina Trophy as NHL's Top Goaltender

Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy wins the Vezina Trophy for the second time, leading NHL goalies with 39 wins and a 2.31 GAA.

Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning has been awarded the Vezina Trophy as the National Hockey League's top goaltender for the second time in his career.

The league made the announcement on Saturday, recognizing the Russian netminder's outstanding performance during the 2024-25 regular season. Vasilevskiy, who previously won the award in the 2018-19 season, earned this honor through a decisive vote by the NHL's general managers. He received 17 first-place votes out of 31 ballots cast, securing a clear victory over other elite goaltenders. Vasilevskiy's season was statistically impressive.

He led all NHL goalies with 39 wins, posting a record of 39-15-14 in 58 starts. His goals-against average of 2.31 and save percentage of .912 ranked second among goalies who played at least 25 games, trailing only Colorado's Scott Wedgewood in those categories.

However, Vasilevskiy's workload was significantly heavier, as he started 15 more games than Wedgewood. His consistent performance was crucial for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who finished second in the Atlantic Division and secured their ninth consecutive playoff berth. Vasilevskiy's ability to carry the team through a demanding schedule underscored his value as one of the league's premier goaltenders. The voting results underscored the depth of goaltending talent in the NHL this season.

New York Islanders' Ilya Sorokin finished second in the Vezina race, followed by Boston's Jeremy Swayman in third. Washington's Logan Thompson placed fourth, while Wedgewood came in fifth. Philadelphia's Dan Vladar was sixth, New York Rangers' Igor Shesterkin was seventh, and Dallas' Jake Oettinger rounded out the top eight. Vasilevskiy's dominance in the voting reflects not only his statistical achievements but also his reputation among general managers as a game-changing goaltender who can elevate his team's performance in critical moments.

This award adds to an illustrious career for Vasilevskiy, who has been a cornerstone of the Lightning's success over the past decade. He has helped the team win two Stanley Cup championships and has consistently been among the league leaders in wins, save percentage, and goals-against average. At 31 years old, he remains in his prime and shows no signs of slowing down.

The Vezina Trophy further solidifies his legacy as one of the greatest goaltenders of his generation, joining an elite group of multiple-time winners such as Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy, and Dominik Hasek. For the Lightning, having Vasilevskiy in net provides a significant advantage as they prepare for the playoffs, where his experience and poise under pressure will be invaluable.

The recognition from his peers is a testament to his relentless work ethic and dedication to his craft, making this Vezina victory a well-deserved honor





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