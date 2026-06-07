Andrei Vasilevskiy Wins Second Vezina Trophy After Lighthearted Team Prank

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy captured his second Vezina Trophy as the NHL's best goalie, celebrated with a clever prank involving local police and a fake drug alert.

Andrei Vasilevskiy , goaltender for the Tampa Bay Lightning , has been awarded the 2025-26 Vezina Trophy , recognizing him as the NHL 's top goaltender. This marks the second time Vasilevskiy has received the award in his 12-year professional career.

To celebrate, the Lightning organization orchestrated a playful prank involving two members of local law enforcement. Aware that Vasilevskiy rarely takes days off and would likely be at the training facility, the team arranged for officers to approach him with a story about a suspicious item in his car parked on the premises. The officers explained that a fleeing suspect had been pursued into the parking lot and that a drug-sniffing dog had alerted on Vasilevskiy's vehicle.

During the inspection, a large bag was discovered in the front seat, which Vasilevskiy did not recognize. The bag was removed, and inside was the Vezina Trophy. Vasilevskiy reacted with humor, stating he was simply relieved his car remained intact and that he would not have to deal with any insurance or legal issues. He then reflected on the achievement, emphasizing that while winning the Vezina is a pinnacle for a goaltender, it is only possible with strong team support.

Vasilevskiy's statistical performance this season further justifies the honor. He appeared in 58 games, compiling a 39-15-4 record. His save percentage stood at 91.1%, and his goals-against average was 2.31, the second-lowest among goalies with at least 20 starts. The Lightning finished the regular season 50-26-6, securing a wild-card playoff berth.

They defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round but were subsequently swept by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round. Vasilevskiy previously won the Vezina in the 2019 season, where he posted a 39-10-4 record over 53 games. Beyond his on-ice accomplishments, Vasilevskiy's contract status is also noteworthy. The 31-year-old netminder signed an eight-year, $76 million extension prior to the 2020-21 season.

That deal has two years remaining, making him eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2028. His consistent elite performance continues to solidify his reputation as one of the league's premier goaltenders and a cornerstone for the Lightning franchise





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