Andrei Vasilevskiy Wins 2026 Vezina Trophy

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has been awarded the 2026 Vezina Trophy, recognizing him as the NHL’s top goaltender. He led the league in wins and maintained impressive statistics throughout the season.

Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning has been named the recipient of the 2026 Vezina Trophy , awarded annually to the NHL ’s most outstanding goaltender during the regular season.

The announcement comes after a season where Vasilevskiy consistently demonstrated elite performance, solidifying his position as one of the league’s premier netminders. The award is determined by a vote from the NHL’s general managers, a testament to the respect Vasilevskiy commands from his peers. This marks the second time Vasilevskiy has earned this prestigious honor, having previously won the Vezina Trophy in 2019.

His 2026 campaign was characterized by exceptional statistics and a crucial role in guiding the Lightning to their ninth consecutive playoff appearance. Leading all goaltenders with an impressive 39 wins, Vasilevskiy showcased his ability to consistently deliver victories for his team. Beyond the win total, his 2.31 goals-against average ranked second best in the NHL, demonstrating his effectiveness in limiting scoring opportunities for opponents.

A save percentage of .912 placed him in a tie for third league-wide, further highlighting his skill in stopping pucks. Notably, Vasilevskiy maintained a remarkable level of consistency throughout the season, allowing two goals or fewer in a significant 35 of his 58 games played. This ability to control the game and limit damage proved invaluable to the Lightning’s success. While Vasilevskiy ultimately claimed the Vezina Trophy, the competition was fierce, with several other goaltenders enjoying standout seasons.

Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders presented a strong case for the award, finishing with a 29-24-2 record. Despite the Islanders falling short of a playoff berth, Sorokin’s individual performance was exceptional. He led the NHL with an impressive seven shutouts, showcasing his ability to completely shut down opposing offenses. Sorokin also excelled in high-danger situations, leading the league with 452 high-danger saves and achieving a .864 high-danger save percentage.

These statistics demonstrate his ability to perform under pressure and make crucial saves when his team needed them most. Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins also emerged as a Vezina Trophy contender, experiencing a significant improvement in his performance compared to the previous season. Swayman posted a 31-18-4 record with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage, playing a key role in the Bruins securing a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

He ranked fifth in the league in total saves, demonstrating his work ethic and ability to consistently face a high volume of shots. Linus Ullmark, the reigning Vezina and Hart Trophy winner, had a more challenging season, posting a 23-23-11 record with an .895 save percentage and a 2.86 goals-against average. While his performance dipped from his exceptional 2025 campaign, he remains a highly skilled goaltender.

The Vezina Trophy selection process emphasizes consistent excellence throughout the regular season, and Vasilevskiy’s overall body of work clearly distinguished him from his competitors. His combination of wins, goals-against average, save percentage, and consistency proved to be the deciding factors in the general managers’ voting. The award not only recognizes Vasilevskiy’s individual achievements but also highlights the importance of goaltending in the NHL.

A strong goaltender can be the difference between a successful season and a playoff disappointment, and Vasilevskiy’s performance undoubtedly elevated the Lightning’s chances of contention. The Tampa Bay Lightning now look towards the playoffs with renewed confidence, knowing they have one of the league’s best goaltenders between the pipes. The team’s success will depend on a collective effort, but Vasilevskiy’s ability to make crucial saves and control the game will be a vital component of their playoff run.

The Islanders and Bruins, despite not reaching the playoffs, can take solace in the strong performances of their goaltenders, Sorokin and Swayman, respectively, who both demonstrated the potential to become future Vezina Trophy winners. The NHL season continues to unfold with exciting playoff battles, and the Oilers are currently facing a critical Game 6 as they attempt to extend their series and avoid elimination





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NHL Vezina Trophy Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay Lightning Goaltender

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