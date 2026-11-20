Andrei Vasilevskiy records 23 saves as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1, snapping Connor McDavid's historic scoring streak.

Andrei Vasilevskiy recorded 23 saves to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-1 victory against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. The win marked a significant milestone for Vasilevskiy and his team, as it was the first instance this season where the Lightning held star forward Connor McDavid off the scoresheet. The Lightning improved their strong home record to 10-1 with this decisive win.

Vasilevskiy Halts McDavid Historic Scoring Run

Connor McDavid, who began the season on a remarkable 23-game scoring streak tied for the fourth longest in league history, was unable to find the back of the net. The Edmonton superstar finished the contest with only two shots on goal, a stark contrast to his dominant start. Andrei Vasilevskiy came within 1:39 of recording his first shutout of the season, demonstrating elite goaltending when it mattered most.

Also read Edmonton Oilers defeat Florida Panthers as Connor McDavid extends point streak to 23 games

Lightning Offense Dominates with Key Goal Scoring

The Tampa Bay Lightning offense broke through in the second period following a scoreless first. After the second power play chance of the game, Brayden Point passed from the corner to Jake Guentzel, who swung behind the net. Guentzel zipped a pass to John Carlson in the middle slot, resulting in a one-timer goal at 13:29. Ilya Mikheyev extended the lead to 2-0 at 10:46 of the third period, before Nikita Kucherov sealed the game with a breakaway goal at 14:29 to make it 3-0.

Advertisement

Oilers Streak Ends With Single Goal Contribution

Devon Colton Dach scored the only goal for the Edmonton Oilers, who saw their six-game winning streak come to an abrupt end. The loss marked the first time Edmonton lost in regulation on the road this season, dropping their record to 10-1-1. Goaltender Devon Levi made 17 saves for the Oilers but could not prevent the defeat. The team faces a difficult road ahead as they look to recover from this loss.

Injury Updates And Upcoming Schedule Implications

The Tampa Bay Lightning placed Brandon Hagel on injured reserve earlier on Thursday, adding to their injury list ahead of a busy schedule. Following this victory, the Lightning are set to host the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. The Edmonton Oilers will face the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday as they attempt to regain their footing. These upcoming games will test the resilience of both teams after this pivotal matchup.