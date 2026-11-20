Bianca Andreescu beat 16-year-old Nauhany Silva 6-3, 6-1 to give Canada a 1-0 lead, but Gabriela Ce defeated Kayla Cross 6-2, 7-5 as Brazil tied the Billie Jean King Cup playoff tie 1-1 in Vitoria.

Bianca Andreescu gave Canada an early lead before host Brazil responded to tie their Billie Jean King Cup playoff tie 1-1 after Friday's opening day of competition in Vitoria.

Andreescu converted all five break points she had as she opened the tie with a 6-3, 6-1 win over 16-year-old Nauhany Silva. Brazil drew level when Gabriela Ce posted a 6-2, 7-5 win over Kayla Cross of London, Ontario. The 26-year-old Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ontario, faced just one break point until the final game of the match, in which she fought off three in a last-ditch effort by Silva before winning a marathon 15-point game.

Also read Analysis-Brazil's corn ethanol boom accelerating growth of feedlot beef

Andreescu Celebrates Vital Opening Win

It felt really good to get that first point for Canada, Andreescu said. Nana Silva has a big serve and forehand, so I wanted to make her play one more ball and step in when I had the chance. Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion and former world No. 4, is having a resurgence this year after dealing with a long list of career-hampering injuries.

Advertisement

She has risen 148 places in the world rankings to No. 77 this year after reaching four consecutive WTA 125 finals, winning three of them. But Cross was unable to give Canada a commanding lead going into Saturday. She rebounded after being outplayed in the first set, but her double fault on game point with a chance to force a second-set tiebreak allowed Ce to eventually pick up her fourth break of the match in the deciding game.

Ce replaced Laura Pigossi, who sat out with discomfort, altering the expected dynamics for the Brazilian side. Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski will team with Ariana Arseneault of Richmond Hill, Ontario, in Saturday's doubles match. Pigossi and Luisa Stefani, Dabrowski's usual tour partner, were tabbed for the Brazilian side, creating an interesting mix of pairings. Reverse singles were also scheduled for Saturday, adding another layer of intensity to the competition between the two nations.

High Stakes Define Crucial Playoff Matchup

The winning country will advance to the 2027 qualifiers, while the losing nation will compete in the Regional Group I bracket. The stakes are high for both teams as the tie serves as a critical juncture for both the Canadian and Brazilian tennis programs. Andreescu's performance highlights her return to competitive form, providing hope for Canadian tennis fans ahead of future major tournaments.

Advertisement

The remaining matches will be pivotal in determining which nation moves forward in the prestigious Billie Jean King Cup competition. Fans and analysts alike are watching closely to see how the subsequent matches unfold in this high-pressure environment. The outcome will have long-term implications for the rankings and preparation strategies for both countries in the upcoming season. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2026.