André Lacroix, the WHA's all-time leading scorer who outplayed Hall of Famers like Gordie Howe and Bobby Hull, has died at 81. His innovative career and contract strategies defined the league's early years.

André Lacroix, the visionary playmaker and all-time leading scorer in World Hockey Association history, has died at the age of 81. The former professional ice hockey center survived seven chaotic seasons in the rival league to establish statistical records that stood until the WHA merged with the National Hockey League.

Lacroix Outscored Hockey Legends

André Lacroix led the WHA in total points, assists, and games played, surpassing iconic figures such as Bobby Hull, Gordie Howe, and Dave Keon. These three legendary athletes eventually joined the Hockey Hall of Fame, yet André Lacroix remains excluded from that institution despite his superior statistical output during his tenure in the league.

Also read RBC parts with top-ranked mining analyst Josh Wolfson, poaches Scotia’s Ovais Habib

Playing alongside these future inductees over seven seasons, André Lacroix demonstrated a unique skill set that compensated for his physical stature. Standing at just 5-foot-8 and weighing 175 pounds, he relied on exceptional stickhandling and intuitive passing to dominate the ice as a slight centerman.

Contract Negotiation Strategy

André Lacroix operated without an agent to secure lucrative contracts that reflected his true market value. He negotiated clauses ensuring free agent status if a franchise relocated or ceased operations, allowing him to maintain financial stability despite the league's instability.

Advertisement

He successfully negotiated a guaranteed salary with multi-millionaire Ray Kroc, owner of the San Diego team. This agreement ensured payment for six seasons regardless of retirement or team changes, a rare guarantee in an era where franchises frequently folded.

Early Life and Junior Career

André Lacroix was born on June 5, 1945, in Lauzon, Quebec. As the youngest of 14 children, he learned to skate at age six and earned rink access by clearing ice for a 50-cent admission fee during his youth.

He led the Ontario Hockey Association in points with 120 in 48 games during the 1965-66 season. This performance earned him the Albert Red Tilson Memorial Trophy as the league's most outstanding player, outperforming Bobby Orr during that specific campaign.

The Peterborough Petes played a pivotal role in his development before he turned professional with the Quebec Aces. The Philadelphia Flyers later purchased the Aces to acquire his rights, integrating him into their expansion roster for the 1967-68 season.

Advertisement

International Competition Legacy

André Lacroix represented Canada in an eight-game series against the Soviet Union two years after the 1972 Summit Series. His performance on the global stage confirmed his status as one of Canada's premier players during that period.

He compiled permanent records in the WHA for 551 games played, 547 assists, and 798 points before the league's remnants were absorbed into the NHL prior to the 1979-80 season. These figures remained untouched as he transitioned through a turbulent period in professional hockey history.