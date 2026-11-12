Andorra coach says goalkeeper Jesus Owono will decide if or when he returns after fatal collision

Andorra coach Carles Manso said goalkeeper Jesus Owono will decide if and when he returns after his collision with Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel led to the striker's death. Andorra plays at Almeria on Saturday in its first match since the Nov. 2 incident.

Andorra coach Carles Manso said Thursday that goalkeeper Jesus Owono will decide if or when he returns to play after his on-field collision with Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel led to the striker's death.

Manso said the whole squad has been struggling since De Miguel died following the second-division match in Spain. He said Owono is coping by staying close to his friends and relatives. Manso said Owono is deeply affected by the situation and will be given the freedom to choose when he feels ready to return. He said the goalkeeper can make that decision whenever he feels the time is right and truly prepared.

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Owono Faces Complex Emotional Challenge

Manso called it a delicate situation for Owono, who is the person most directly involved. He said Owono faces a very complex challenge and that everyone must respect his personal process and his privacy. The coach said Owono is likely experiencing one of the most difficult periods of his life and that the team's role is simply to stay close and offer as much support as possible.

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Owono had already expressed remorse for the incident and offered condolences to De Miguel's family, including his wife and one-year-old daughter. The collision happened on Nov. 2 at Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. De Miguel was challenging for the ball in midfield when Owono struck him in the chest near the end of the match. The 30-year-old De Miguel suffered cardiac arrest after the collision.

Police opened an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter. Under Spanish law, deaths from non-natural causes, including accidents, are subject to judicial investigation. Prosecutors have said criminal proceedings were unlikely. Andorra's first match since De Miguel's death will be on Saturday at Almeria.

Manso Prioritizes Goalkeeper Well Being

Manso said the squad must remain united because this is something they need to go through together. He also said everyone must have the chance to process it individually. Manso said the team wants everyone to have the tools they need to gradually return to normalcy. He repeated that Owono will not be pressured and that the goalkeeper's well-being comes first.

The coach said the squad has been training while also dealing with the emotional weight of the tragedy. The coach said the club is in contact with Owono and his family. He said no date has been set for a possible return and that there is no deadline. Manso said the priority is to support Owono and the rest of the group as they try to move forward.

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Tenerife Andorra Offer Condolences

Owono has been Andorra's starting goalkeeper and was involved in the play that led to the collision. The match was stopped after De Miguel received medical treatment. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Tenerife and Andorra have both expressed their condolences.

Spanish football authorities have also offered support to De Miguel's family and to those affected. The investigation is still ongoing, and no charges have been filed.