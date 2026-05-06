Andes Strain of Hantavirus Identified on Cruise Ship Amid Deadly Outbreak

Health authorities confirm the presence of the Andes strain of hantavirus, capable of human-to-human transmission, on the MV Hondius cruise ship. The outbreak has led to evacuations, contact tracing, and international coordination to manage the rare and deadly infection.

Health authorities have identified the Andes strain of hantavirus, which can be transmitted from person to person, among passengers on the MV Hondius cruise ship at the center of a deadly outbreak.

The South African Department of Health confirmed this through tests conducted on passengers after they were evacuated from the ship and flown to South Africa. One British passenger remains in intensive care in Johannesburg, while another was tested posthumously. The Andes virus, primarily found in Argentina and Chile, is spread by rodents and, in rare cases, through human-to-human contact, such as sharing a bed or food.

Hantaviruses can cause severe cardiopulmonary issues, with a fatality rate of up to 50 percent. The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed three cases on the ship and suspects five more. A Swiss man who traveled on the ship has also tested positive and is receiving treatment. The ship, which departed Argentina in late March, had two initial cases—a Dutch woman who died in South Africa and her husband—both of whom had traveled extensively in South America before boarding.

Contact tracing is underway, with 62 individuals, including flight crew and healthcare workers, being monitored. No new cases have been reported among them so far. Disinfection measures are being carried out on the MV Hondius, and passengers remain isolated in their cabins as a precaution. Approximately 150 people are on board, including four Canadians, none of whom have been directly affected.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that three suspected cases were evacuated to the Netherlands for medical care. The Dutch Foreign Ministry confirmed the evacuation of three patients, including a Dutch national. Cape Verde, the ship’s intended final destination, has denied the vessel entry due to the outbreak. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s director of epidemic and pandemic preparedness, emphasized that human transmission is rare, with most cases originating from contact with infected rodents or their waste.

Spain’s Health Ministry agreed to take the MV Hondius in accordance with international law and humanitarian principles





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