Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Ottawa is keeping its China travel advisories accurate so Canadians can assess risks including arbitrary detention, speaking after meeting Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at APEC in Shenzhen.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Canada's travel advisories can help Canadians assess whether they face a risk of arbitrary detention when visiting China, after she met Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi in Shenzhen.

The meeting took place Tuesday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China's tech megacity. Anand would not say directly whether Canadians are safe when they visit China. She pointed instead to official guidance published by Global Affairs Canada. We have travel advisories and we are ensuring that those are always accurate, she told reporters.

Also read Health Canada recalls four lots of PegLyte colonoscopy prep over foreign matter

She said the two countries are pursuing an initiative to strengthen people-to-people ties, including through more flights, more exchanges and China dropping a visa requirement for Canadian tourists. This week, Prime Minister Mark Carney met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, where they announced renewed funding for university exchanges and promised more partnerships in cultural and other people-to-people fields.

Advertisement

Anand told reporters the safety of Canadians in China was among the issues she raised with Wang Yi at the start of their Tuesday meeting. I raised human rights, democratic principles including freedom of the press, the treatment of Canadians in China, transnational repression, and the importance of these fundamental principles to our country and to our people, she said.

She argued that more dialogue with China helps deal with issues as they emerge, but would not say whether that lowers the risk of detainment happening in the first place. You need to have the fortitude to sit at the table and to raise topics that you know have not historically been met with a welcome doormat, she said.

Canada Travel Advisory Warnings For China

You are able to sit across the table and raise these issues, because of the regularized communication channels that our systems are engaged in. Canada's travel advisory for China tells visitors to exercise a high degree of caution, the second-lowest risk level of the four Ottawa uses. It warns Canadians they face risks of arbitrary detention or being unable to leave the country.

It says Canadian business travellers have been detained and had their passports confiscated as a result of business disputes with Chinese counterparts. Disputes are often costly and prolonged, and you may be subject to a travel ban restricting you from leaving the country until the matter is resolved, the advisory reads.

The advisory also warns that if a traveller is suspected of being responsible for road accidents, police officers can detain them until the case is closed, which can take years. It says China can withhold passports from foreigners suspected of a crime or detain them for up to 37 days without charges.

Canadians detained on national security charges, such as upsetting social order, could face six months of detention before formal arrest and a trial in a closed court, according to the advisory. The guidance includes particular warnings for China's Xinjiang region, where the United Nations in 2022 reported that China had committed serious human rights violations against Uyghurs that could constitute crimes against humanity. China strongly disputes those findings.

Advertisement

Xinjiang Human Rights Violations And Detention Risks

The advisory says Chinese authorities are increasingly detaining ethnic and Muslim minorities in the region without due process, and cite reports of extrajudicial internment and forced labour camps. Family members of Canadian citizens with Chinese citizenship have been detained, it says. Jeff Nankivell, head of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, said it is important to pursue deeper exchanges in spite of the risks.

That is why Global Affairs Canada puts resources into updating and verifying information in its travel advisories, he said. Nankivell said detainment is a concern for China in particular because its justice system falls short of international standards, including on corruption and transparency. There are unusual risks for China that we do not see in other countries, he said.

So you have to take the travel advisory quite seriously, and make your own assessment as to whether there are factors in your case that could put you at risk. Nankivell said someone in China on a student or faculty exchange, or on a first business trip, faces the constant risk of serious consequences imposed in an arbitrary way by authorities.

Specific Examples Of Arbitrary Detention In China

One example would be a university student who finds themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time, like they are at a bar and a fight breaks out, and everyone at the bar gets detained, he said. The highest risk these days is probably one that has existed for many years, which is if it is something related to your business, he said, pointing to a falling out with a local partner or a partner who is a bad actor with access to friends in the local justice system and is able to get you detained.

Nankivell said it is unlikely Canada would face a full-blown diplomatic crisis in which a senior CEO is arrested, or something similar to the Two Michaels case in 2018, when China detained two Canadians for more than 1,000 days in response to the Vancouver house arrest of a tech executive facing U.S. charges. The advisory and the diplomatic talks come as Carney's tour of Asia and Ireland draws attention to Canada's efforts to manage ties with both China and the United States, including his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the APEC summit.