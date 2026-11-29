Canada's largest banks start reporting fourth-quarter results this week, with investors focused on 2027 outlooks amid capital markets softness, cautious credit guidance and trade uncertainty. Scotiabank and BMO report Wednesday, followed by RBC, TD, CIBC and National Bank.

Canadian bank fourth-quarter earnings reports begin this week, with investors focused on management outlooks for 2027 rather than the quarterly results themselves. Analysts expect capital markets softness and cautious credit guidance as trade uncertainty and higher rates persist.

Jefferies analyst John Aiken said the fourth quarter is less important in terms of what the banks actually report. He said more focus will be on what management teams are talking about for expectations in 2027. He added that any surprises in financial results will certainly be of interest. Aiken said the fourth quarter is typically messy with accruals and project spending providing an uptick in expenses.

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Bank Valuations Become Less Concern

He said he does not anticipate 2026 to be any different. Going into the third quarter, some money managers and analysts worried that high valuations left little room for missteps. Since then, valuations have become less of a concern as bank stock prices eased. Aiken said in a historical context they are still overvalued, but he is much more comfortable with where they are today than where they were heading into the third quarter.

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Canadian bank stocks have risen, though at a slower pace than earlier in the year, with gains ranging from around 16 to 28 per cent year-to-date. Aiken said the market recognized that bank valuations were frothy, so even though money continued to flow into equities, it does not look as strong as through the first part of the year.

National Bank analyst Gabriel Dechaine said the capital markets businesses of the Big Six have been going gangbusters for over a year, consistently surpassing expectations. However, last quarter was a little different. Dechaine said September was a very volatile period for interest rates, so the capital markets business is not expected to be as strong as in recent quarters.

Capital Markets Decline Forecasts

He said in a note that he is forecasting a 16 per cent sequential decline in capital markets before taxes and provisions. Other potential risks to bank earnings are net interest margins. Dechaine said margins have been a bit of a decelerating tailwind for banks and have come under pressure. Earlier this year and last year, the banks would have been beating expectations more often than not, but now they are missing expectations as much as they are meeting them.

He expects margins to be similar to the third quarter, with loan growth outpacing deposits and tighter-than-expected mortgage spreads offsetting higher securities yields. Dechaine also said banks are expected to be more cautious in how they communicate their credit expectations for 2027. He wrote that banks are expected to downplay normalization, that is lower impaired losses, due to ongoing trade uncertainty and higher rates. Economic conditions have broadly remained similar in the fourth quarter compared to the previous period.

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Aiken said generally it looks like a pretty good carbon copy of the third quarter on a macro environment. He said trade tensions have put pressure on certain sectors of the economy, but he does not expect the banks to report any material change in credit losses. He said tariffs are still a very significant headwind to economic growth. Aiken said the Canadian economy and businesses in particular have been living with the tariffs for some time.

Interest Rate Hike Impacts Outlook

He said it is still a negative, but a negative that has been lived with, and hopefully the shock to the system is wearing off. The Bank of Canada raised its policy interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 2.5 per cent last month to reduce the risk that stubbornly high oil prices become persistent inflation. Given the timing of the hike, Aiken said he does not expect it to have a significant effect on results.

He said the impact will flow through into the first quarter of 2027, where a full quarter impact of the rate hike will be seen. Immediately, the rate hike is not going to have any impact on non-performing loans, but it could have the banks reassess their macroeconomic outlook. Aiken said banks may actually put more provisions up on performing loans to build their allowances.

However, he added that may not happen since the hike was only a quarter-point. Scotiabank and BMO will kick off bank earnings on Wednesday, followed by RBC, TD and CIBC on Thursday with National Bank reporting on Friday. The reports arrive as the Canadian economy continues to face trade uncertainty and sluggish growth. Despite those headwinds, the sector has reported strong results over the past few quarters.

Bank executives outlooks will tell investors just how confident they are that their resilience will continue.