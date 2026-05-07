Anaheim Ducks Even Series With Gritty Victory Over Vegas Golden Knights

The Anaheim Ducks secure a 3-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the NHL second round, tying the series at 1-1.

The NHL playoffs are heating up as the Anaheim Ducks managed to claw back into their second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights . In a thrilling Game 2 encounter on Wednesday night, the Ducks secured a pivotal 3-1 victory, ensuring the series remains deadlocked at one game apiece.

This result provides the Ducks with significant momentum as they prepare to return to their home ice for Game 3 this coming Friday. The tension in the arena was palpable, as both teams fought for every inch of ice, showcasing the high stakes associated with the best-of-seven format.

For Vegas, the loss is a setback, though they previously demonstrated the ability to recover from a 1-1 series tie during their first-round clash against Utah, where they eventually triumphed in six games. The narrative of the game was largely shaped by a clash of styles and coaching adjustments. Vegas Golden Knights coach John Tortorella attempted to revitalize his struggling offense by shuffling his top lines.

He moved Mark Stone to the first line, shifted William Karlsson to the second, and relegated Pavel Dorofeyev to the third in hopes of finding a spark. Meanwhile, Ducks coach Joel Quenneville made a masterstroke by promoting Cutter Gauthier to the second line, pairing him with Mikael Granlund and Alex Killorn. This particular trio became a powerhouse, overwhelming the Vegas defense with a staggering 23-5 advantage in scoring chances during a critical stretch of the game.

The sheer pressure exerted by Gauthier and his linemates created the space necessary for the Ducks to break the deadlock. The scoring opened in the second period during a prolonged period of Ducks dominance. For roughly six minutes, the Golden Knights were pinned in their own zone, struggling to clear the puck.

The pressure finally paid off when Jeffrey Viel delivered a precise pass from below the goal line to Beckett Sennecke, who was positioned perfectly in front of the net to slot home the first goal of the night. Sennecke, a highly touted rookie and a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy, continued to impress the crowd.

By scoring in this high-pressure environment, he became only the fourth player in Ducks history aged 20 or younger to record multiple goals in a post-season series. His energy and poise on the ice served as a catalyst for the young Anaheim squad. As the game moved into the third period, the Ducks continued to build their lead. At the 6:36 mark, Troy Terry provided a clever backhand pass to Leo Carlsson, who converted to make it 2-0.

This goal effectively sealed the momentum for Anaheim, leaving Vegas scrambling for answers. The insurance goal came with 3:30 remaining when Jansen Harkins found the back of the net on an empty-net shot, finalizing the score at 3-1. Despite the loss, Vegas showed incredible resilience on the penalty kill, thwarting five different power-play opportunities. This included a grueling stretch in the first period where they killed four penalties, including a double minor assessed to Jack Eichel for high sticking.

Their record of 19 consecutive penalty kills this post-season remains a testament to their defensive discipline. The goaltending battle was a highlight of the evening. Lukas Dostal put on a clinic for the Ducks, stopping 23 of the 24 shots he faced. He was agonizingly close to achieving his first career playoff shutout, falling just 5.6 seconds short.

The streak ended in the dying moments of the game when Mark Stone managed to score a power-play goal, bringing the final tally to 3-1. On the other side, Carter Hart kept the Golden Knights within striking distance with 25 saves, though he could not stop the Ducks' offensive surge in the middle and late frames.

The game also saw the end of several individual streaks, as Brett Howden's four-game goal streak and Ivan Barbarshev's seven-game point streak both came to a halt. As the series shifts to Anaheim, the hockey world will be watching to see if the Ducks can leverage their home-ice advantage to take a 2-1 lead





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