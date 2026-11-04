Anaheim Ducks Edge Vancouver Canucks 5-4 Behind Power Play Dominance

Cutter Gauthier records back-to-back hat tricks as Anaheim's elite power play defeats Vancouver. Jake DeBrusk scores twice but special teams decide the contest.

The Anaheim Ducks defeated the Vancouver Canucks with a 5-4 score on Tuesday night, relying heavily on their superior special teams performance to secure the victory. The win improved Anaheim's record to 7-7-1 while handing Vancouver another loss in a season marked by inconsistent penalty killing.

Power Play Efficiency Decides Game Outcome

Anaheim capitalized on every opportunity with the man advantage, going three-for-three on the power play during the matchup. This efficiency contributed significantly to their league-leading power play percentage of 38 percent. The Ducks also added a short-handed goal early in the second period, further widening the gap when Vancouver struggled to clear the zone.

Also read Gauthier nets 3 as Ducks take down Vancouver Canucks 5-4

Vancouver's penalty kill unit currently ranks second-last in the National Hockey League with a success rate of 63.2 percent. Only the Los Angeles Kings, at 61.5 percent, perform worse in this statistical category. The Canucks took critical penalties in the offensive zone, including hooking and holding infractions, which directly resulted in goals against them during pivotal moments of the game.

Gauthier Sets Franchise Record With Hat Tricks

Cutter Gauthier delivered a historic performance for Anaheim, recording hat tricks in consecutive games. He scored two power-play goals and one even-strength tally on Tuesday, becoming the first player in franchise history to achieve multiple hat tricks in back-to-back contests. Additionally, he became the first NHL player to record multiple power-play goals in three straight games.

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The 22-year-old American forward has now scored eight goals in his last three games, with six of those coming while his team held a man advantage. After a nine-game scoring drought earlier in the season, Gauthier's recent output highlights the confidence within Anaheim's top power-play unit. Beckett Sennecke contributed four assists to the effort, noting that the group believes they will score every time they take the ice.

DeBrusk Scores Twice Amidst Penalty Troubles

Despite the loss, Vancouver winger Jake DeBrusk scored twice, including one goal on the power play. However, DeBrusk acknowledged that the team's disciplinary issues were the primary factor in the defeat. He stated that bad penalties at critical times have cost the team throughout the entire season and placed responsibility on the entire roster for the special teams struggles.

Canucks head coach Manny Malhotra highlighted the contributions of forward Jacob Quillan, who skated in his second game for Vancouver after being acquired from another organization on October 15. Quillan logged 10 minutes and 31 seconds of ice time, registering one shot and two hits while engaging in physical altercations. Malhotra praised Quillan's tenacity and ability to create turnovers on the forecheck.

Controversial Call and Strategic Coaching Insights

A contentious moment occurred late in the first period when Liam Ohgren appeared to score a goal for Vancouver. The call was immediately overturned due to a hooking penalty on Ohgren, allowing Gauthier to score eight seconds into the resulting power play. Ohgren expressed disagreement with the ruling, stating he had control of the puck, though he emphasized the need to trust the officials' decisions.

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Anaheim's power-play coach Jay Woodcroft played a key role in orchestrating Gauthier's successful plays. Gauthier described specific signals from Woodcroft that helped him position himself effectively near the goal line. The winger noted that the coaching staff's strategic depth allows players to see plays ahead of the game, contributing to their current hot streak and sustained offensive pressure.