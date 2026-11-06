Anaheim Ducks Edge Edmonton Oilers 5-4 in Thrilling Win

Anaheim Ducks secure 5-4 victory over Edmonton Oilers on November 5, 2026. Beckett Sennecke and Mikael Granlund lead charge as Ducks record fifth straight five-goal game.

The Anaheim Ducks defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 in a high-scoring National Hockey League contest held on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The victory extends Anaheim's offensive dominance, marking the sixth consecutive game in which the franchise has scored five or more goals. This remarkable streak represents a new team record and makes the Ducks only the ninth squad to achieve this feat since the 1986-87 season.

Sennecke and Gauthier Drive Offensive Surge

Beckett Sennecke delivered a pivotal performance for the Ducks with two goals and an assist, directly contributing to three of the team's five scores. Mikael Granlund also recorded two goals and an assist, providing crucial secondary scoring support. Sennecke noted that the team feels confident and cohesive after a slow start to the season, describing the current momentum as rolling hot.

Also read Oilers, Canucks game highlights annual Hockey Fights Cancer night

Head coach Joel Quenneville praised Sennecke's dangerous and slippery play, emphasizing the forward's competitive nature. The coach highlighted that the power play unit has been instrumental in generating these recent production spikes. Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier extended his personal goal-scoring streak to four games, a run that has yielded nine total goals. Gauthier scored seven of those goals while on the power play, showcasing his lethal efficiency during man-advantage situations.

Power Play Efficiency and Defensive Contributions

Despite entering the contest with the league's top power play percentage at 38 percent, the Ducks managed only two power play goals on eight opportunities. Gauthier remarked that despite the lower efficiency, the unit maintained good chemistry and finished their chances when it mattered most. The coaching staff noted that they received some fortunate breaks, including shots hitting the post and crossbar, but credited the team's battle in front of the net for securing the win.

Advertisement

Defensively, Jackson LaCombe played a significant role by extending his assist streak to eight consecutive games. This achievement ties Scott Niedermayer for the longest assist run by a Ducks defenseman in franchise history. LaCombe's consistent playmaking ability has provided a reliable outlet for the Ducks' high-powered forward line, helping to sustain offensive pressure throughout all three periods of play.

Oilers Struggle with Goaltending and Injuries

The Edmonton Oilers (11-3-3) suffered their second consecutive loss, falling short despite a strong all-around game from Connor McDavid. McDavid recorded one goal and three assists, extending his personal points streak to every one of the team's 17 games this season. Evan Bouchard, Kasperi Kapanen, and Leon Draisaitl also contributed scores for Edmonton, but the Oilers could not overcome the Ducks' offensive depth.

Fourth-string goaltender Matt Tomkins made 16 saves for Edmonton, stepping in due to a significant injury crisis within the Oilers' goaltending corps. Starting goaltender Tristan Jarry was out with illness, while Devon Levi and Frederik Andersen were both sidelined with injuries. Tomkins' performance was not enough to stifle the Ducks' relentless attack, as he struggled to contain Sennecke and Gauthier during critical scoring opportunities in the third period.

Incidents and Post-Game Reactions

A tense moment occurred early in the game when Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson delivered a hard hit that sent McDavid crashing into the end wall. McDavid described the impact as going Mach One into the net, noting that the hit left him rattled but he recovered quickly. He acknowledged that such plays are dangerous and close to home given his own history with similar injuries, but he emerged from the collision unharmed.

Advertisement

The Ducks' victory improves their standing in the Western Conference while highlighting the rapid development of their young core players. With Sennecke, Gauthier, and LaCombe all contributing multi-point games, Anaheim has established itself as one of the most potent offensive teams in the NHL. The team will look to maintain this momentum in their upcoming schedule as they aim to solidify their playoff positioning.