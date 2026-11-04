Anaheim Ducks Defeat Vancouver Canucks 5-4 as Gauthier Scores Hat Trick

Cutter Gauthier netted a hat trick to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 5-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night at Rogers Arena.

Cutter Gauthier recorded a hat trick for the second consecutive game, leading the Anaheim Ducks to a 5-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night at Rogers Arena.

Gauthier Leads Ducks With Three-Goal Performance

Gauthier, a 22-year-old American, became the first player in Ducks history to register back-to-back three-goal games. He scored at even strength in the third period to complete the hat trick, extending his goal streak to eight scores in his last three games. This performance follows his three-goal effort in Anaheim's 6-3 comeback win against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, after a drought of nine games without a score.

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Ducks Dominant On Power Play With 100 Percent Efficiency

The Ducks entered the matchup with the league's second-best power play unit, operating at a 34 percent success rate. Anaheim capitalized on every opportunity, going 3-for-3 with the man advantage. Mikael Granlund opened the scoring on the power play just over four minutes into the first period, while Gauthier added two more power-play goals. The unit has scored 10 power-play goals on 12 chances over the team's last three games.

Vancouver Canucks Rally But Fall Short In Third Period

Vancouver, holding a 3-13-1 record, mounted a significant comeback attempt in the final period. Jake DeBrusk scored two goals, including a late blast that cut the deficit to 5-3. The Canucks also received contributions from Liam Ohgren and Linus Karlsson, each adding one goal. Elias Pettersson notched a pair of assists for Vancouver, but the team could not complete the rally despite pulling goalie Kevin Lankinen with 1 minute and 43 seconds remaining.

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Goaltending And Defensive Contributions Define The Matchup

Laurent Brossoit secured the win for Anaheim by stopping 19 of the 23 shots he faced. Vancouver's Kevin Lankinen made 17 saves in his first start since October 22. The Ducks also received key support from Leo Carlsson, who scored a short-handed tally, and Beckett Sennecke, who contributed four assists to the offensive effort.

Team Updates And Upcoming Schedule For Both Clubs

Vancouver scratched defenseman Tom Willander due to a lower-body injury sustained during the morning skate, with Guillaume Brisebois and Zeev Buium filling in. For Anaheim, left-winger Nico Myatovic made his NHL debut, logging 10 minutes and 34 seconds of ice time. The Ducks visit the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, while the Canucks travel to play the Winnipeg Jets on the same day.