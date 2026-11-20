Poland is investigating a suspected airspace violation after an unidentified object crash-landed near the village of Nowy Lipowiec, about 60 kilometres from the Ukraine border, as Russian attacks killed three people in Ukraine.

Poland is investigating a suspected violation of its airspace after an unidentified object apparently crash-landed near the village of Nowy Lipowiec on Friday morning, about 60 kilometres (37 miles) from the Poland-Ukraine border.

Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said he believes the incident was another provocation by Russia and that it was timed to European military exercises underway in Poland. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he would convene a meeting with government ministers, military commanders and the head of security services in response to the incident. Officials said it was too early to tell what the object was.

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Nearby Schools Suspend Classes After Explosion

The potential crash site is near Nowy Lipowiec, roughly 60 kilometres from the border with Ukraine. Nearby schools suspended classes for the day, according to Polish news agency PAP. Images from closed-circuit cameras and a mobile phone in the region collected by PAP showed a large, loud explosion in a bright flash that appeared to take place in a wooded area.

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Military helicopters and rescue vehicles were spotted in the vicinity, and police set up temporary roadblocks as an investigation was underway. The Polish military is investigating the suspected airspace violation and officials sought to retrieve the object. The location is also about 75 kilometres (47 miles) from where thousands of European troops were taking part on Friday in an unprecedented military exercise in southeastern Poland.

The exercise is meant to prepare for a potential postwar mission in Ukraine aimed at helping to stabilize the country and rebuild its military once the war ends. The incident came against the backdrop of Russian attacks in Ukraine that killed three people, injured nine others and damaged bridges and transport infrastructure. Polish authorities have not yet identified the object or confirmed its origin. The investigation is ongoing, with police and military units working at the scene.

Crash Adds to Regional Tensions and Drills

The crash-landing and suspected airspace violation add to regional tensions as European forces conduct large-scale drills near the border. Polish leaders are treating the incident with urgency. Schools in the area closed for the day as a precaution. Emergency services remained on site, and access to the wooded area was restricted while investigators examined the scene.

PAP reported that the explosion was captured on closed-circuit cameras and a mobile phone, showing a bright flash and a loud blast in the forested area. No casualties have been reported from the crash-landing itself. Kosiniak-Kamysz linked the timing to the European military exercises, calling it a provocation by Russia. Tusk responded by calling a high-level security meeting.

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The object came down roughly 60 kilometres from the Ukraine border and about 75 kilometres from the exercise area in southeastern Poland. Thousands of European troops are participating in the drills. Russian attacks in Ukraine on the same day killed three people and injured nine others, while also damaging bridges and transport infrastructure, according to officials. The parallel events have raised concerns about spillover risks.

Investigation Determines Origin of Airspace Violation

Polish officials said it was too early to determine what the object was. The investigation involves military and police units, with helicopters and rescue vehicles deployed to the vicinity. The Polish military is treating the case as a suspected violation of national airspace. The government has not released further details about the object or its possible trajectory.

Local authorities suspended classes at nearby schools for the day. Police set up temporary roadblocks around the crash site as the investigation continued. The incident occurred as European troops took part in an unprecedented exercise in southeastern Poland. The drills are designed to prepare for a possible postwar mission in Ukraine to help stabilize the country and rebuild its military after the war ends.

Leaders Convene Meeting to Discuss Incident

Polish leaders are expected to discuss the incident at a meeting convening government ministers, military commanders and the head of security services. The outcome of that meeting has not yet been announced. The Associated Press contributed to this report.