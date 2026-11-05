Edmund Richardson wins 2026 Baillie Gifford Prize for Alexander the Great biography

Edmund Richardson's Alexander: God, King, Man won the 2026 Baillie Gifford Prize for nonfiction, the first ancient history work to take the 50,000 pound award.

Edmund Richardson's biography Alexander: God, King, Man won the 2026 Baillie Gifford Prize for nonfiction on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, at a ceremony in London.

The book, an immersive life of Alexander the Great, was named winner of the 50,000 pound (US$67,000) prize. The prize, founded in 1999, recognizes English-language books in current affairs, history, politics, science, sport, travel, biography, autobiography and the arts. It has been credited with bringing an eclectic slate of fact-based books to a wider audience.

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Richardson Translates Sources From Ancient Languages

British journalist Kirsty Lang, who chaired the judging panel, said the book is the first work of ancient history to win the prize and reads like a novel. It is very immersive, she said, adding that readers really feel they are there on the battlefield, marching across Central Asia and Egypt with Alexander. She said it contains a lot of new research, including Richardson's translations of sources from 12 ancient languages.

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Richardson is a professor of classics at Durham University in England. He spent a decade researching the life of Alexander, a period he described as far too long, down far too many rabbit holes. Alexander inherited a debt-ridden Macedonian kingdom at 20, conquered territory stretching from Greece to India and died at 32. No one called him Alexander the Great in his lifetime, Richardson told The Associated Press.

No one thought he was going to conquer the world, he said. He was his father's slightly disappointing son, even when he took the throne. He was a tributary, not the main event. And then he starts to do all of these astonishing things.

Alexander The Great Transformed Human History

Richardson said Alexander's military expedition transforms reality more profoundly than almost any other event in human history. It connects the world up in ways that it has never been connected before, he said. It results in this flood of knowledge and understanding and ideas and religious belief and science and astronomy and art, crossing from Babylon to Greece, from Greece to modern-day Afghanistan, from Egypt across to Italy.

The prize judges called the book a love letter to the humanities and the work of historians and archaeologists, at a time when those disciplines are under pressure from university funding cuts in the U.K. and elsewhere. Lang said the book should appeal to fans of Christopher Nolan's epic movie version of The Odyssey, which has helped drive a surge of popular interest in the ancient Greek classics. They knew to tell great stories, Lang said.

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Life, death, love, relationships, tragedy. They speak to the most basic of human emotions and motivations. The winner was chosen from more than 350 entries and beat five other finalists. One was American journalist Patrick Radden Keefe's bestseller London Falling, the true story of a teenager who died after being caught up in the shadowy world of London's superrich.

List Of Other Finalists Includes Baldwin Biography

The other finalists were Nicholas Boggs' James Baldwin biography Baldwin: A Love Story; Matthew Sweet's life of romance novelist Barbara Cartland, The Great Dictator; Anand Gopal's Syrian saga Days of Love and Rage; and Andrea Wulf's The Traveler, about the 18th-century naturalist and explorer George Forster. Last year's winner was Australian writer Helen Garner for her collected diaries, How to End a Story.

The photo provided by the Baillie Gifford Prize for Nonfiction shows Edmund Richardson, winner of the 2026 prize, with his book at the award ceremony in London on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. The image was credited to David Parry of the Baillie Gifford Prize for Nonfiction via AP. Jill Lawless of The Associated Press reported the story.