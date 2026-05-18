Amy Edmondson's 'Teaming': A New Approach to Collaboration and Innovation

Harvard Business School professor Amy Edmondson's concept of 'teaming' underscores the importance of dynamic, flexible collaboration in today's work environment. She argues that the path forward is not always clear, requiring organizations to organize to learn and adapt through experimentation and reflection.

Teaming is the contemporary paradigm of modern work, coined by Amy Edmondson, Distinguished Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School. She views teams as dynamic activities rather than static entities, changing their composition based on the context and requirements.

According to her, harnessing the power of teaming is a strategic approach to problem-solving, collaboration, and innovation in today's fast-changing, flexible work environments. Edmondson identifies four essential pillars for successful teaming, emphasizing speaking up, collaboration, experimentation, and reflection, which significantly contribute to its effectiveness





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