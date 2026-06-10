Amnesty Accuses Israel of 'Ethnic Cleansing' Campaign in West Bank

Amnesty International says Israel's accelerating annexation measures in the West Bank constitute a state-led campaign of ethnic cleansing aimed at removing Palestinians. The report cites settler violence, home demolitions, and settlement expansion as central tactics, aligning with UN warnings and prompting coordinated sanctions from Western nations.

Amnesty International released a report on Wednesday accusing Israel of orchestrating a state-led campaign of ethnic cleansing in the occupied West Bank . The human rights organization stated that the accelerating speed and scale of Israel i annexation measures, including settlement expansion and home demolitions, aim to forcibly displace Palestinians and ultimately annex the territory.

According to the report, settler violence is a core component of this systematic campaign, which is being carried out with the support and acquiescence of the Israeli state. The findings align with concerns raised by United Nations experts and multiple Western nations, who have condemned the surge in settler attacks and announced coordinated sanctions against individuals and entities involved in financing or enabling violence in the West Bank.

Data from the UN indicates that over 100 West Bank villages have been fully or partially emptied between January 2023 and April 2026, with more than 7,280 instances of individual Palestinian displacement recorded during the same period. The situation is particularly acute in Area C, which comprises about 60 percent of the West Bank and remains under full Israeli military and civil control.

Approximately 700,000 Israeli settlers now live in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, territories captured by Israel in the 1967 war and claimed by Palestinians for a future state. Israel has historically rejected similar accusations as biased and did not immediately respond to the Amnesty report.

However, recent actions-such as the announcement of a major expansion by over 2,000 homes in three Jewish settlements and the demolition of around 40 buildings in the E1 area-underscore the rapid transformation of the territory. Joint statements from human rights groups and foreign ministers describe the relentless attacks as a daily terror for Palestinians, creating fear and insecurity that compel forced displacement.

The coordinated sanctions by Canada, Britain, France, Norway, Australia, and New Zealand reflect growing international frustration with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. UN experts warn that continued displacement could expose roughly 663 square kilometres of land to further settlement expansion, jeopardizing the viability of a two-state solution. The report emphasizes that these abuses are not isolated incidents but part of a broader system of apartheid, as described by Amnesty Secretary General Agnès Callamard.

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