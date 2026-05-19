Americans Seek Canadian Citizenship Through Distant Ancestors

Cody Sibley, an eighth-generation descendant of Acadians, discovered his family's Canadian roots and embarked on a journey to claim Canadian citizenship. The surge of Americans seeking genealogical records in Canada to claim Canadian citizenship under recently introduced legal changes has overwhelmed archives across Canada and overwhelmed online genealogy groups with tales of people seeking and discovering Canadian ancestry.

Cody Sibley, an eighth-generation descendant of Acadians , discovered his family's Canadian roots and embarked on a journey to claim Canadian citizenship. He traced his family's lineage back to Agathe Doucet, who was baptized in Nova Scotia in 1710.

The Doucet family, like many Acadians, faced expulsion by British soldiers in 1755 and settled in Louisiana, where they became known as Cajuns. Sibley's discovery sparked a surge of Americans seeking genealogical records in Canada to claim Canadian citizenship under recently introduced legal changes. The changes, known as Bill C-3, removed the 'first-generation limit' on citizenship for people born or adopted outside Canada to a Canadian citizen.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has received numerous document requests from would-be citizens, and archivists across Canada have reported an unprecedented surge in requests related to Canadian ancestry. The surge began in December and has continued into April, with some archives experiencing over 12 times the usual volume of requests.

The claimants' hopes are supported by some immigration lawyers and consultants, who believe that having distant Canadian ancestry alone does not make someone automatically eligible for citizenship but that an unbroken chain of descent to the original Canadian ancestor can prove eligibility. The recent changes to the Citizenship Act have extended access to Canadian citizenship by descent, and millions of Americans are now potentially eligible for Canadian citizenship without knowing it





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Citizenship Genealogy Canadian Citizenship Bill C-3 First-Generation Limit Acadians Cajuns Nova Scotia Louisiana Portland Ore. Matthew Krupovich Amandeep Hayer Rod Chalmers Claire-Hélène Lengellé Joanna Aiton Kerr Uninterrupted Legal Chain Exceptional Volume Unprecedented Surge In Requests

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