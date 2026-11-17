Common US manners like tipping and greetings cause offense overseas. Experts from Babbel, Preply, and Mannersmith explain how to avoid cultural faux pas.

Everyday behaviors considered standard courtesy in the United States often trigger unintended offense when travelers cross international borders. What Americans view as polite gestures, such as leaving a generous restaurant tip or using a thumbs-up sign, can be interpreted as rude, insulting, or vulgar in other parts of the world. Understanding these cultural distinctions is essential for avoiding disrespectful interactions while traveling abroad.

Cultural Misunderstandings In Global Travel

Linguists attribute many of these cross-cultural blunders to the concept of positive and negative politeness. Barbara Vernon-Thompson, founder of The Protocol School of Texas, explains that positive politeness expresses warmth through enthusiasm and closeness, which aligns with typical American social defaults. In contrast, negative politeness demonstrates respect through distance, formality, and avoiding imposition, a style more common in Northern and Central European cultures. Neither approach is inherently superior, but the mismatch between them frequently causes friction when they interact.

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Tipping Norms Cause Confusion

Financial etiquette regarding service workers varies dramatically across the globe. In the United States, tipping between fifteen and twenty percent at restaurants is viewed as basic decency. However, Hyejin Lee, a language trends expert at the platform Preply, notes that in countries such as Japan or South Korea, tipping is not expected and can cause confusion. In some instances, leaving a large tip may be considered rude because the waitstaff strive for seamless service without drawing attention to themselves. To navigate this, visitors should research local customs and consider rounding up the bill instead of leaving a separate cash tip.

Hand Gestures Have Different Meanings2>

Familiar American hand signals can be highly offensive in foreign countries. The ok sign, made by touching the thumb and index finger in a circle, is considered vulgar and obscene in Brazil and Turkey. Similarly, the thumbs-up gesture is offensive in parts of the Middle East and West Africa. Beckoning someone with a curled index finger is rude in the Philippines and much of Asia, where the gesture is reserved for animals. Pointing with an index finger, especially at people, is also considered impolite in much of Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

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Greetings Invite Honest Responses

The American habit of using how are you as a casual greeting without expecting a detailed answer often fails in other cultures. In Germany, Russia, and Central European nations like the Czech Republic and Slovakia, this question invites a genuine response. A brief, breezy reply of fine or you may sound dismissive or insincere in these regions. Local languages such as German, Russian, and Polish reflect this cultural norm, where the inquiry is taken more literally than in the United States.

Left Hand Usage Causes Offense

Certain physical habits regarding the hands require careful adjustment when traveling. In India and the Middle East, eating or handing items over with the left hand is considered offensive. Barbara Vernon-Thompson advises using indirect methods to indicate locations, such as saying look toward twelve o clock instead of pointing directly at a building. These adjustments in behavior help travelers show respect for local traditions and avoid unintentional social disasters in foreign countries.