American Interest in Canadian Citizenship Surges Following New Ancestry-Based Law

A new Canadian law allowing citizenship based on ancestry is driving a significant increase in applications from Americans, motivated by professional opportunities, political concerns, and a desire for a backup plan.

A significant surge in interest in Canadian citizenship is being observed among Americans , fueled by a combination of factors including professional opportunities, political concerns, and a desire for a safety net.

This heightened interest directly correlates with the recent passage of Bill C-3, which dramatically expands eligibility for citizenship to individuals with Canadian ancestry, extending even to those with great-grandparents or more distant forebears. The process requires applicants to meticulously document their lineage through official records like birth, death, and marriage certificates.

While the application fee for a proof of citizenship certificate is relatively modest at $75 CAD (approximately $55 USD), the overall cost can escalate significantly for those requiring professional assistance in gathering and verifying documentation. A key stipulation of the new law pertains to residency requirements for ancestors. Individuals born on or after December 15, 2025, must demonstrate that their Canadian ancestor resided in Canada for a cumulative total of 1,095 days, with an unbroken chain of citizenship.

Any disruption in citizenship—such as an ancestor losing citizenship through marriage to a non-Canadian under previous regulations—can invalidate the entire claim. The impact of Bill C-3 is already being felt by immigration professionals. Lawyers specializing in Canadian citizenship are reporting an unprecedented influx of inquiries and applications. Sarah Preshaw, an immigration consultant, notes a dramatic increase in clients, jumping from four in the previous year to over fifty in early 2026.

Nicholas Berning, an immigration attorney, describes his practice as being completely overwhelmed. Motivations for seeking Canadian citizenship are diverse. While some view it as a chance to reconnect with their heritage—often referred to as reclaiming status as a “Lost Canadian”—others see it as a pragmatic move to access employment opportunities or as a contingency plan in response to perceived instability in the United States.

Maureen Sullivan, a Florida resident, shared her decision to pursue citizenship was prompted by a concerning incident involving her nephew and federal officers, leading her family to seek a sense of future security. Nick Wallick, a film school graduate in Seattle with French-Canadian roots, hopes citizenship will facilitate access to Vancouver’s thriving film industry without the hurdles of a work visa.

Furthermore, some individuals and families are actively considering relocation to Canada, viewing the new law as a catalyst for a move. The financial implications of navigating the citizenship process can be substantial. While the government fee is reasonable, the cost of professional assistance in compiling and verifying genealogical documentation can reach several thousand dollars. One applicant, Unha, reported spending approximately $6,500 on legal fees.

Despite the potential costs and processing times—currently estimated at around 10 months—many Americans are viewing Canadian citizenship as a form of “insurance,” a safeguard against potential future uncertainties. This sentiment reflects a broader concern about the political and social climate in the United States.

However, the influx of new citizens may not be universally welcomed in Canada. Experts like Fen Hampson, Professor of International Affairs at Carleton University, suggest that Canadians may be wary of individuals seeking citizenship solely for convenience, lacking genuine ties to the country. Concerns were also raised during the bill’s passage, with the Conservative party advocating for stricter requirements, including language proficiency and security checks.

The debate highlights the complex considerations surrounding citizenship and the balance between welcoming those with ancestral connections and ensuring a commitment to Canadian values and society. The long-term effects of Bill C-3 on Canadian demographics and national identity remain to be seen, but the immediate impact is a clear and significant increase in applications from Americans seeking a new path forward





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