American Businessman Detained in Myanmar Over Financial Irregularities

An American security firm owner was arrested upon return to Myanmar after the American Chamber of Commerce filed a complaint over suspicious transactions by former board members.

An American businessman was detained upon his return to Yangon, police said Monday, an arrest that came after the organization he led said it was looking into suspicious financial transactions by ex-board members.

Adam Castillo, a founder and owner of the security risk management firm AGS Myanmar, was detained Thursday at Yangon International Airport, said the spokesperson for Myanmar's Home Affairs Ministry, acting police Brig. Gen. Soe Lin Aung. He was arrested because there was a crime and a lawsuit, he said, confirming reports but not elaborating further.

Castillo's company told The Associated Press it was an ongoing matter and declined to comment further. Castillo did not respond to an email sent through his personal website. The U.S. State Department said it was aware of reports that an American had been detained in Myanmar but could not comment further due to privacy considerations.

Myanmar's military-backed government hasn't released any official statement, and the Yangon regional government office and the Yangon Regional Police Department did not answer requests for more details. Authorities in Myanmar, in the midst of civil war, rarely speak to international media. But several outlets close to the military, including NP News, reported that Castillo had been arrested after the American Chamber of Commerce filed a complaint against him. He was president of the organization from 2023 to 2025.

Asked about the complaint, the chamber's executive director, Myat Phyu The, said she could not give details but said the organization's May 29 annual report covers the issue at hand. The organization promotes American businesses. The report says the current board last year uncovered suspect transactions undertaken by former board representatives purportedly on behalf of the chamber and referred the matter to a law firm for review.

Investigators discovered that a former board representative had signed a contract in November 2024 with a Washington-based public relations firm, which paid him $300,000 that was apparently collected and disbursed outside AMCHAM Myanmar's accounts. The signature exceeded the signing limits of individual board representatives, the board never approved the agreement, the report reads. AMCHAM Myanmar received no funds, made no payments, and received no services, and the matter was not disclosed to the statutory auditors.

The report mentions that two former members of the board were involved in the case but does not identify either by name or say what legal action was taken by the organization. Myat Phyu The would not elaborate. A June 12 statement on the organization's website said the board has taken appropriate steps to safeguard the interests of the organization and its members.

Myanmar has been wracked by violence since the military ousted democratically elected Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021 and brutally suppressed the nonviolent protests that followed. That triggered armed resistance by pro-democracy guerrillas and ethnic minority militias seeking to oust the military rulers. Since the military's takeover, Myanmar has seen a rise in reported detentions of foreigners, particularly foreign journalists covering the political crisis.

Founded in 2013, AGS Myanmar says on its website that in addition to security, it also provides services including commercial cleaning and pest control. Castillo's company biography says he is a former U.S. Marine officer who served in Afghanistan, and current chair of Republican Overseas Myanmar, which it says was established in 2024 to promote America First policies in Myanmar and across the region. It was not immediately clear where Castillo had traveled before returning to Myanmar and being detained.

However, posts on his Instagram account show that a day before his arrest he attended a business forum in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where he also promoted a recently released book. Castillo's memoir, Finding Our Voice, recounts his experiences in Myanmar amid political turmoil, violence and economic collapse following the army takeover, according to its synopsis.

The detention of Castillo adds to the complex landscape for foreign nationals in Myanmar, where the military junta has increasingly targeted perceived threats, including those tied to U.S. interests. The American Chamber of Commerce's internal financial probe highlights governance issues within an organization that represents U.S. businesses in a volatile market.

Meanwhile, the civil war continues to devastate the country, with millions displaced and the economy in shambles, making any foreign investment or presence fraught with risk. Castillo's case may also reflect broader tensions between Myanmar's military and Western nations, which have imposed sanctions and criticized the regime's human rights abuses. As the legal process unfolds, the international community will be watching closely, especially given the lack of transparency in Myanmar's judicial system.

The arrest could further deter foreign engagement in a country already isolated from much of the world





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