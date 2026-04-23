American Bitcoin Expands Mining Capacity with 11,298 New Miners

American Bitcoin, backed by Eric Trump, significantly increased its Bitcoin mining capacity by adding 11,298 ASIC miners at its Drumheller, Alberta facility. This move boosts the company’s total hashrate to 28.1 EH/s and strengthens its position in the competitive Bitcoin mining market. The expansion also positively impacted the company’s stock price and Bitcoin holdings.

American Bitcoin , the Bitcoin mining company with backing from Eric Trump , significantly expanded its mining capacity on April 22nd with the deployment of 11,298 new application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners.

This substantial addition was implemented at the company’s Drumheller facility located in Alberta, Canada, and immediately contributed an impressive 3.05 exahash per second (EH/s) to the overall network hashrate. This strategic move elevates American Bitcoin’s total owned fleet to a considerable 89,242 miners, now capable of generating a combined hashrate of 28.1 EH/s.

While the currently operational miners boast an efficiency of 13.5 joules per terahash (J/TH), the integration of these newer, more efficient models has brought the company’s average efficiency to 16.0 J/TH. This improvement underscores American Bitcoin’s commitment to becoming a low-cost Bitcoin accumulator, a crucial advantage in the increasingly competitive mining landscape. The expansion represents a more than 12% increase in the company’s total hashrate, demonstrating a clear and deliberate strategy for growth.

Eric Trump, serving as co-founder and chief strategy officer at American Bitcoin, emphasized the importance of this expansion in a recent press release. He stated that scaling hashrate is a fundamental component of strengthening the company’s position within the Bitcoin ecosystem. The swift deployment of these miners at the Drumheller site exemplifies American Bitcoin’s approach to leadership – characterized by rapid execution, disciplined capital allocation, and efficient growth at an institutional scale.

The energization of the Drumheller site, initially announced on March 3rd, signifies the operational completion of a significant fleet expansion. This decision to focus on expanding BTC mining capacity is particularly noteworthy given the current surge in interest surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) and the potential for miners to diversify into AI-related computing. American Bitcoin’s continued dedication to Bitcoin mining suggests a firm belief in the long-term value and potential of the cryptocurrency.

The positive market reaction to this expansion is evident in the performance of ABTC stock, which experienced an 8.06% surge, closing at $1.34 at the time of reporting. Furthermore, the company’s Bitcoin holdings have reached 7,000 BTC, equivalent to approximately $543.95 million, propelling American Bitcoin to the 16th position among the top 100 public companies with Bitcoin treasuries. This expansion occurs during a period of capitulation for Bitcoin miners, as highlighted by data from CryptoQuant.

Their analysis of daily miner revenue and network hashrate reveals a recent decline in both metrics. In 2024, Bitcoin miner revenue has fallen to $32 million, while the network hashrate stands at 882.99 EH/s. This simultaneous decrease in revenue and hashrate typically leads to a shakeout within the mining industry, where smaller, less efficient operators are forced to shut down.

This reduction in competition, while initially causing a temporary dip in hashrate, often paves the way for a subsequent recovery rally as the remaining, more robust miners benefit from increased profitability. American Bitcoin’s strategic expansion, therefore, positions the company to capitalize on this potential recovery. By increasing its hashrate and improving its efficiency, the company is well-equipped to navigate the challenges of the current market and emerge as a leading player in the Bitcoin mining industry.

The company’s focus on cost-effective mining and disciplined capital allocation suggests a long-term vision for sustainable growth and success within the evolving cryptocurrency landscape. The addition of these miners is not merely an increase in capacity, but a statement of intent – American Bitcoin is committed to being a significant and enduring force in the Bitcoin network





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