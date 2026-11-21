Liana Shanti, an online spiritual teacher ordered to pay three Canadians over $56 million in a defamation case, now claims she is an exorcist and says a former student's child will soon be possessed by a demon.

An American alleged cult leader who was ordered to pay three Canadians more than $56 million in a defamation case now claims she is an exorcist and says a former supporter's child will soon be possessed by a demon.

Liana Shanti, whose legal name is Liane Wilson, is an online Hawaii-based spiritual teacher who says she has performed several exorcisms. An exorcism is a religious ceremony that purports to drive out demons from people who are possessed by them. This week on an online publishing platform, she wrote that she has performed the controversial religious rites over the past 10 years. She says all were done one-on-one and in private.

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Until now. [T]oday I did something I have never done in my life... I filmed and posted my first ANOINTED DELIVERANCE video on Instagram...an exorcism, says her post. In a video posted on Tuesday, Shanti is not performing a ritual on another person.

Online Exorcism Claims Target Former Student

She is filmed in a room on her own speaking directly to camera. I now revoke every form of access for every demon that tried to enter you through the mRNA technology, she says, an apparent reference to the COVID-19 vaccine. Shanti has long railed against the vaccines, repeating conspiracy theories that say they are dangerous and calling them part of Satan's plan. Her recent postings on exorcism take direct aim at a Canadian former follower.

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Amanda Brady from Regina was a student of Liana Shanti for eight years. She now believes she was under the influence of a cult leader and testified against her at her August defamation trial in Honolulu. Liana Shanti claims to have performed five exorcisms on one of Amanda Brady's children and now says that the child will be in FULL DEMONIC POSESSION [sic] within three years. I saw the face of the demon in [the child], says the Instagram post.

The child has no control. This demon is growing stronger. Daily. Shanti also writes that the demon she refers to fully occupies Amanda herself.

In a phone interview with W5, Amanda Brady says the online attacks were expected and she refuses to let them hurt her. I really do not put any weight into what she is saying because she can be so cruel and she is so vindictive and all of this is coming from a place of rage and anger, she says. She is not out there right now doing God's work and anybody who believes that is sorely mistaken.

Brady adds that she believes Liana Shanti is attacking her to send a message to her current students. All of this is to intimidate those who are still there to make sure that they know what is going to happen to them if they leave, she says. She is trying to intimidate me. She is trying to intimidate every other woman from the community who is watching this from speaking, she says.

Shanti Describes First Exorcism Ritual

In an online blog, Liana Shanti tells the story of performing her very first exorcism -- which she also calls a deliverance -- on an Australian woman 10 years ago. She writes that the woman complained about having nightmares and weird, negative thoughts. I knew instantly it was a demonic energy, she writes. Since the age of two I have been able to see and feel the presence of demons.

She writes that she was reluctant to perform the exorcism but was convinced by Jesus. I kept saying to Jesus... I do not know how. I do not know how to do this.

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I have never done this. I do not know how. And Jesus said... YOU DO, she writes.

She says the moment the demon was cast out, the Australian woman told her that a gust of wind blew through her room and knocked over an essential oil diffuser. Shanti claims the cause of the demonic possession was the husband's pornography habit. Driving out demons is not the only supernatural power that Liana Shanti claims to have.

Former Students Accuse Teacher of False Abuse Claims

In the W5 documentary, Fake Filtered Cult Leader, former students say the spiritual teacher claimed to be psychic and would repeatedly state that followers had been sexually abused as children. She then encouraged them to publicly out the alleged abusers and cut off all contact with them. Many believed her and with devastating results. Followers shared several screenshots of those so-called psychic confirmations with W5.

As an example of how quickly and cavalierly Shanti makes suggestions of past childhood sexual abuse, after the W5 documentary aired, Shanti took to Instagram to write about W5 correspondent and managing editor, Avery Haines. Shanti wrote that one of the motives for W5 investigating the alleged cult may be that Avery has deeply repressed CSA (childhood sexual abuse) from around age 4 and is doing this to reaffirm her own denial.

In August, a Hawaii jury found that Liana Shanti, aka Liane Wilson, defamed three Canadians from Saskatchewan for calling them Satanists, child abusers and pedophile supporters. The jury awarded the trio C$56 million. That money has not been paid out and Shanti says she plans to appeal. The verdict followed a legal ruling where she was ordered to pay three Canadians over fifty-six million dollars in a defamation lawsuit, a verdict she continues to dispute.

Legal Battle and Defamation Verdict

Shanti has a history of making unsubstantiated claims about her followers and critics. The exorcism claims are a direct response to Amanda Brady, a Canadian woman who spent eight years as a student of Shanti before leaving the group and testifying against her in court. Brady, who resides in Regina, now views Shanti as a manipulative figure who used psychological control over her adherents.

Brady believes the public nature of the exorcism claims is a tactic designed to intimidate current students and silence those who have left the community, warning others of dire supernatural consequences if they distance themselves from the spiritual teacher.