Amazon MGM Studios reveals Robert Pattinson as the seventh actor to play James Bond, ending the longest hiatus in 007 history under new producer control and directing by Denis Villeneuve.

Amazon MGM Studios officially announced that Robert Pattinson will portray the next James Bond, marking the seventh actor to assume the iconic British spy role. The casting decision was revealed on Monday, ending years of rampant speculation that followed Daniel Craig's departure. This appointment establishes Pattinson as the first new 007 since Amazon acquired the beloved film franchise from MGM.

Director Denis Villeneuve Guides Next Bond Film

The upcoming 26th installment of the franchise will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, who expressed extreme enthusiasm about the collaboration. Villeneuve stated that while surrounded by extraordinary talent, Pattinson possesses the timeless soul of 007 and brings a completely new spirit to the character. The film remains untitled but is widely referred to within the industry as Bond 26. Villeneuve is also currently in production on Dune Part III, where Pattinson plays a shape-shifting assassin.

Also read Robert Pattinson named new James Bond, taking over the role from Daniel Craig

Robert Pattinson Breaks Previous Casting Trends

Pattinson entered the rumor mill recently after screening for the role, joining finalists such as Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, Jack Lowden, and Nicholas Hoult. Producers initially expected to select a young, less-proven star, but instead chose one of the most recognizable actors of his generation. At 40 years old, Pattinson is relatively older to begin the tenure as 007. He is also currently filming The Batman Part II and has co-starred in major franchises including Twilight and Harry Potter.

New Creative Control Under Amazon MGM Studios

This casting represents a pivotal shift in franchise governance after Amazon purchased MGM for US$8.5 billion in 2022. Longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson relinquished creative control in 2025. Amy Pascal, former Sony Pictures chief, and David Heyman, producer of Harry Potter, oversaw the selection process. Casting director Nina Gold managed the screen tests that led to this historic decision.

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Steven Knight Writes Script for Three-Movie Deal

Pattinson has signed a three-movie contract to serve as James Bond, though spokespersons for Amazon MGM declined to discuss specific financial terms. The script is being written by Steven Knight, known for creating Peaky Blinders and writing Locke. No official production start date has been released, but filming is expected to commence next year. This move follows the release of No Time to Die in 2021, which concluded the previous Bond storyline.

Longest Hiatus in 007 Franchise History Concludes

The 26th installment follows the longest absence in the 64-year history of the cinema franchise. No Time to Die completed principal photography in 2019 before its delayed release due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans have debated potential successors since Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan previously held the role. Idris Elba has spent half his career deflecting conjecture about inheriting the position. Amazon MGM Studios head Mike Hopkins vowed to uphold the legacy while ushering in a new phase for global audiences.