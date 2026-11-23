An Amazon Prime Air drone crashed into a garage in Huntington Woods, Michigan, after delivering a bottle of shampoo, prompting an FAA investigation. The company says no one was injured and that its drones remain safe despite the rare incident.

An Amazon delivery drone crash ed outside Detroit on Friday after dropping off a bottle of shampoo, and the Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating the incident.

The uncrewed Prime Air vehicle had successfully delivered the package to Jim Brennan's backyard in Huntington Woods, Michigan, shortly after his wife placed the order, he told CNN affiliate WXYZ. She ordered shampoo, and we just expected a truck to pull up, and then we get the notifications it's coming by drone in seven minutes, Brennan said. After the package was left in the backyard, Brennan watched the drone take off.

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Drone Crashes After Hitting Cable

It hit a fiberoptic cable and knocked off a propeller, sending it out of control. All of a sudden I realized it's under a wire. It's going to come up under that wire. And it did.

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And when it caught that, it just, it went crazy, he said. Like a sick bird, it tried to get out of here, but it couldn't. Video recorded by Claire Brennan shows the aircraft struggling to fly before wobbling and crashing as she walked by. She is not related to Jim Brennan.

The drone landed on Logan Coomes' garage next door, which he said had some minor damage. There's a little corner on the tip of the peak of the garage where I think if it did rain, water would get through right now, Coomes told WXYZ. Some shingles were flapped up from their original positions. No one was injured in the crash, Amazon said in a statement.

Amazon Responds To Drone Crash

The company removed the damaged drone from Coomes' garage and is in contact with him. Safety is our top priority and incidents are extremely rare, Amazon spokesperson Jack Stelzner said. Anytime a delivery does not go as planned we investigate what happened and use the findings to further improve the service. Prime Air drones have delivered hundreds of thousands of packages this year, and nearly 6,000 are flown each day, according to Amazon.

The highly autonomous MK30 drones can deliver items weighing five pounds or less, including groceries, cosmetics, medicine and electronics to areas surrounding their bases, the company said. Locations are limited, but in August Amazon announced plans to reach nearly 500 cities and towns by the end of the year, a six-fold increase. The company plans to reach half a billion customers a year by the end of the decade.

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MK30 Drones Face Safety Scrutiny

The MK30 drones are designed with a best-in-class perception system to detect and avoid obstacles, according to Amazon, and to navigate around things like trampolines or clotheslines that may not have been captured in satellite imagery. Still, there have been crashes. Last fall, Amazon briefly halted drone flights after two MK30 aircraft collided with a crane outside Phoenix. No one was injured, but the drones sustained substantial damage.

We've completed our own internal review of this incident and are confident that there wasn't an issue with the drones or the technology that supports them, Amazon spokesperson Terrence Clark said at the time. Nonetheless, we've introduced additional processes like enhanced visual landscape inspections to better monitor for moving obstructions such as cranes.