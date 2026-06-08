Amazon.com Inc Surpasses Alphabet as Largest Canadian Dollar-Denominated Corporate Bond Offering

Amazon.com Inc has surpassed Alphabet as the largest Canadian dollar-denominated corporate bond offering in history, selling $14-billion worth of maple bonds with maturities ranging from three to 30 years.

Google's parent company, Alphabet , has been surpassed by e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc as the largest Canadian dollar-denominated corporate bond offering in history. Amazon is selling $14-billion worth of maple bonds , the term for loonie-denominated bonds issued by foreign companies, broken into five pieces with maturities ranging from three to 30 years.

This comes after Alphabet raised $8.6-billion in a bond deal in mid-May, which was nearly double the $7.15-billion bond deal raised by Coastal Gaslink in 2024, the largest corporate bond ever issued by a Canadian company. The Amazon offering pushes the 2026 total to at least $33.8-billion, making the current maple market worth nearly one third of last year's domestic corporate bond market, and the year isn't halfway over.

Investors remain ravenous for maple deals, with a total of $28-billion worth of orders placed for the Amazon offering. The 30-year portion of the Amazon offering is the largest, totalling $4.75-billion, with a yield expected to be 1.1 per cent above government bond yields. Other pieces include a $3.5-billion 10-year bond, a $2.5-billion five-year bond, a $2-billion seven-year bond and a $1.25-billion three-year bond.

The maple market was already booming before the hyperscalers arrived, driven in large part by a technical change that took place in early 2025. This change gave maple issuers access to a much larger pool of investors, including the droves that own index-tracking funds.

The Alphabet deal pushed the total amount of maple bonds issued in 2026 to $19.8-billion, according to Royal Bank of Canada data, setting a new annual record that surpassed the deal-making frenzy of 2021, when the maple market hit $19.2-billion. Several other large American companies have tapped the maple market in recent months, as currency exchange and interest rates favour borrowing from Canadian investors.

Goldman Sachs sold $2.75-billion worth of maple bonds in February, AT&T did a $2.25-billion maple deal in March and New York Life did a $1.1-billion maple deal in late April. The hyperscalers are borrowing hundreds of billions of dollars from investors around the world as they dramatically scale up their artificial intelligence capabilities. Canada's maple market was already booming before the hyperscalers arrived, driven in large part by a technical change that took place in early 2025.

This change gave maple issuers access to a much larger pool of investors, including the droves that own index-tracking funds. The hyperscalers are borrowing hundreds of billions of dollars from investors around the world as they dramatically scale up their artificial intelligence capabilities. Canada's maple market was already booming before the hyperscalers arrived, driven in large part by a technical change that took place in early 2025.

This change gave maple issuers access to a much larger pool of investors, including the droves that own index-tracking funds. The hyperscalers are borrowing hundreds of billions of dollars from investors around the world as they dramatically scale up their artificial intelligence capabilities





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