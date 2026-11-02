Amazon AI Costs and Gold Outflows Boost Bitcoin Macro Hedge Narrative

Amazon's rising AI costs and $1.8B gold ETF outflows in October strengthen the macro hedge narrative for Bitcoin, which outperformed gold in 2024.

Amazon reported that its free cash flow turned negative at $42.4 billion, highlighting a significant strain on the tech giant. This financial shift has sparked concern among analysts that the company's massive investments in artificial intelligence may not be generating sufficient returns. The situation underscores a growing gap between soaring capital expenditures and immediate profitability in the sector. As market participants scrutinize these figures, the broader implications for technology valuations and investor confidence are becoming increasingly apparent.

Amazon AI Capital Expenditure Surge

The scale of investment required for artificial intelligence capabilities is expanding rapidly. Figures indicate that these expenditures will more than double to roughly $330 billion in fiscal year 2027. This projection suggests that fears of an AI bubble are driven by substantial and enduring financial commitments rather than short-term market volatility. Such a massive increase in spending raises questions about the sustainability of current growth models in the technology industry.

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Bitcoin Outperforms Gold In 2024

Amidst this uncertainty, Bitcoin has emerged as a compelling alternative asset class. In 2024, Bitcoin delivered a return of 121 percent, significantly outperforming gold which rose by 27 percent. This strong performance was fueled by robust institutional demand and the recent launch of spot exchange-traded funds. The disparity in returns has drawn attention to Bitcoin as a superior store of value during periods of market turbulence.

Significant Gold ETF Outflows In October

The shift in investor preference is evident in the recent flows of major financial products. GLD, the largest U.S. physical gold-backed exchange-traded fund, experienced $1.8 billion in outflows during October. This represents the biggest monthly withdrawal for the fund since June. Over the year, GLD has lost $3.8 billion, positioning it for its first annual outflow since 2023. These figures signal a retreat from traditional safe havens among certain investor groups.

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Market Uncertainty Drives Macro Hedge Focus

Additional pressure on the market comes from the upcoming U.S. midterm elections. The Kobeissi Letter has identified ten key data points that will influence October jobs and inflation reports. These events add a layer of fear, uncertainty, and doubt to an already cautious financial landscape. The Nasdaq index dropped 6.8 percent in October, further complicating the environment for equity investors.

Bitcoin ETF Flows Compared To Gold

Investors pulled another $1.5 billion from gold and precious metals funds last week. This marked the second weekly outflow from these assets in the past seven weeks. In contrast, the outflows from gold exceeded those from Bitcoin exchange-traded funds by a factor of nearly 3.5 times in October. While Bitcoin funds saw $515 million in outflows, the divergence highlights a changing dynamic in how investors are hedging against macroeconomic risks. This trend reinforces the narrative of Bitcoin as a critical macro hedge in the current economic climate.