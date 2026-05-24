Amateur MMA Contest: Alameri vs. Osman

A detailed and comprehensive report on an amateur MMA contest featuring Alameri and Osman.

Abdullah Al Ali is the referee for this amateur contest. Osman is swinging wildly and missing the mark. Alameri closes the distance. Osman grabs the neck but is taken down.

Alameri lands in side control. Osman refuses to let go of the neck despite being in no kind of position to secure a guillotine. Osman uses the cage to work back to his feet, but Alameri slams his man down emphatically. Alameri is content to control positioning from side control.

Alameri looks to push off the cage. Alameri traps his foe's right arm for a crucifix and he lands a few short shots from above. The round will end with Alameri in this dominant position. Tudor Leonte scores the round: 10-9 AlameriA right partially lands for Osman, but he’s still swinging wild overhands to start.

Alameri blocks a kick and backs Osman up with a combination. A poorly-timed shot is denied by Osman, who responds with a knee down the middle. Alameri counters a body kick with good straight left shot. Osman secures a headlock and Alameri gets him down.

Alameri is out of danger as he passes to side control. Alameri secures the crucifix once again. Osman tries to buck out. Osman pushes off the fence and eventually scrambles to his knees.

Alameri powers him back to the floor, however. Alameri will end the frame landing mild ground-and-pound from half guard. Tudor Leonte scores the round: 10-9 AlameriAlameri takes the center of the cage. Osman continues to wing overhand rights with little success.

Alameri works his way closer and shoots for a takedown against the cage. Osman looks for a guillotine. He cranks from a standing position. He temporarily lifts Alameri off his feet.

Alameri survives and gets his foe down, moving to side control. The danger appears to be over for Alameri. Osman tries some knees to the ribs from his back. Osman lets go of the headlock and prevents alameri from achieving full mount.

Alameri stays heavy on top grinding his forearm across the face. Osman is able to scramble up in the waning seconds. Alameri lands an inside leg kick before the bell. Tudor Leonte scores the round: 10-9 Alameri (30-27 Alameri)Gerd Richter is the referee.

Albrahim opens with an inside leg kick and then has a takedown denied. Mahmoud lands a straight right. Albrahim explodes for a takedown and plants Mahmoud on his back. Albrahim looks to secure a crucifix but Mahmoud is wise to it.

Albrahim is heavy on top, working from side control. Albrahim looks for a kimura before dropping an elbow and some short shots to the ribs. Mahmoud attempts to scramble up, allowing Albrahim to take the back. Albrahim hunts for the rear-naked choke, but gives up on it.

Albrahim takes full mount and unloads with punches and elbows from above. Mahmoud attempts to kick off the cage, but Albrahim drops more shots. Somehow, Mahmoud is able to escape and return to his feet. Albrahim conntinues to march forward and he tags Mahmoud, who is in retreat mode.

Albrahim gets the takedown again and drops a series of elbows. Albrahim gets the crucifix and lands more elbows as the one-way traffic rolls on. Mahmoud scrambles and tries to secure a takedown of his own. Albrahim sprawls and moves to mount.

Albrahim resumes the ground-and-pound assault. Mahmoud gives up his back, and he’ll survive until the horn. Tudor Leonte scores the round: 10-9 AlbrahimMahmoud probes with a front kick, looking to keep the distance. Albrahim feints a takedown.

He catches Mahmoud in a leaping knee attempt and gets the takedown. Albrahim gets to work from half guard. Mahmoud looks exhausted already. Albrahim finds space to pepper Mahmoud with some right hands.

Mahmoud is active with his guard, creating some space with his legs. Albrahim stands and kicks his opponent’s legs. Albrahim dives back into full guard. Mahmoud tries to set up a triangle, but Albrahim escapes without issue.

Albrahim isn’t as active with gorund-and-pound in this frame. Mahmoud is thinking about framing a triangle. Albrahim escapes and transitions to side control, then full mount. Albrahim postures up and lands hammerfists and elbows.

Albrahim goes knee on belly near the fence and lands more offense from above. Mahmoud scrambles and looks for a takedown, eating elbows to the side of the head in the process. As Mahmoud clings to a leg, Albrahim rocks him with heavy shots. Albrahim powers his man back down and unloads with more ground-and-pound until the horn sounds.

Tudor Leonte scores the round: 10-9 AlbrahimAlbrahim shakes his head at Mahmoud as his foe throws a few halfhearted kicks to begin the round. Albrahim stalks Mahmoud, who is in survival mode at this point. Albrahim decides he’s tired of this routine and rushes forward for a takedown a little more than a minute in. Heavy shots land as Albrahim gets full mount.

Mahmoud rolls out of the position, but Albrahim dives back into top position, where he continues to land punishment. Albrahim back to full mount, as he alternates between hammerfists and elbows. Richter tells Mahmoud to fight back





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