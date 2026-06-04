Ivory Coast staged a comeback to defeat France 2-1 in a friendly match, with Manchester United's Amad Diallo scoring the late winner. The game featured numerous substitutions as both teams prepare for the World Cup.

In a thrilling international friendly match held in Nantes , France , on Thursday, June 4, 2026, the Ivory Coast national team secured a stunning 2-1 victory over France .

The game served as a crucial warm-up for both teams ahead of the upcoming World Cup. France, a traditional powerhouse, fielded a significantly rotated lineup in the second half, creating an opportunity for the Elephants to demonstrate their resilience and attacking quality. The match began with France asserting control, leveraging the pace and skill of their attacking players to test the Ivorian defense.

Kylian Mbappé, starting on the left, was a constant threat, and it was from his interplay with Michael Olise that the opening goal materialized. Olise found Mbappé in the area, and his low drive was initially parried by Ivory Coast goalkeeper Yahia Fofana, but the rebound was pounced upon by the in-form Manchester City playmaker, who displayed clever footwork to create space before firing a low, precise shot into the far corner.

This gave Les Bleus a deserved lead as they continued to probe. The Ivorians, who had entered the match with a perfect record in their World Cup qualifiers-ten wins without conceding a single goal-adopted a disciplined, deep defensive shape for much of the first half. They absorbed pressure and looked to counter-attack. Sunderland's Simon Adingra, who had enjoyed a productive loan spell at Monaco, came close to equalizing, heading a corner just over the bar.

He also caused problems for the French backline, exploiting space behind Aurélien Tchouaméni to break into the penalty area, though his low shot was comfortably saved by Mike Maignan. At the water break, France led but had not fully unlocked the resolute Ivorian defense. Following the goal, French manager Didier Deschamps implemented a series of changes for the second half, making five substitutions.

Key among them were the replacements of Mbappé by Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and Lucas Digne coming on for Theo Hernández. These alterations shifted the dynamic of the game. Ivory Coast seized the initiative just after the half-hour mark. Right-back Guela Doué, the brother of France winger Desirée, demonstrated his attacking prowess.

He received a pinpoint through ball from Nicolas Pépé that dissected the French rearguard. Doué showed composure beyond his years, clipping a cool right-footed finish past the onrushing Maignan to level the score. The goal ignited the Ivorian bench and supporters, and the momentum began to shift. With the match finely balanced, both teams made further substitutions, but it was the Elephants who found the decisive moment deep into stoppage time.

In the 84th minute, Guela Doué, involved again, drifted a cross from the right flank into the French penalty area. Manchester United's Amad Diallo, on as a substitute, timed his run perfectly, meeting the ball first time with a powerful, driven shot that flew into the far corner, leaving Maignan with no chance. This late winner completed a remarkable comeback and sent the Ivorian players into celebration.

For France, the defeat will be a minor concern as they use the fixture to experiment and assess squad depth before their World Cup opener against Senegal on June 16 in New Jersey. They must regroup quickly, with a final warm-up against Northern Ireland scheduled for Monday in Lille.

Ivory Coast, returning to the World Cup finals for the first time since 2014 and placed in a challenging Group E alongside Germany, Spain, and Japan, will take immense confidence from this performance. The victory showcases their defensive solidity, tactical discipline, and the match-winning quality of their attacking substitutes. Both teams will now focus on their final preparations for the tournament, with this friendly providing valuable lessons and highlights





TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ivory Coast France Amad Diallo World Cup Warm-Up Friendly Match Nantes Guela Doué Didier Deschamps Kylian Mbappé Michael Olise

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

First of four new BC Ferries ships arrives on coastA new vessel is beginning its journey into service on B.C.’s coast as the first of four ships under BC Ferries’ fleet renewal program arrives in the province, aimed at modernizing inter-island service.

Read more »

49 music festivals you won't want to miss this summerFrom coast to coast to coast, we've got you covered with the best festivals happening across Canada.

Read more »

Three more grey whales found dead on B.C. coast after four discovered in AprilFisheries Department officials say the bodies of three more grey whales were found in May along British Columbia’s coast, adding to the four others spotted in April.

Read more »

U.S. Coast Guard begins new search in Bahamas for missing Michigan womanThe U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday began its renewed search in the Bahamas for missing American woman Lynette Hooker, whose disappearance has prompted a federal criminal investigation, video shows.

Read more »