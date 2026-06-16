Alvin Libin, Long-Time Calgary Flames Owner, Passes Away

Alvin Libin, a long-time member of the Calgary Flames ownership group, passed away on Monday. Libin, who joined the team in 1994, was a director on several corporate and community boards. He played a crucial role in the organization's growth and expansion, bringing the CFL's Stampeders, WHL's Hitmen, and National Lacrosse League's Roughnecks under the umbrella of the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC).

Alvin Libin , a long-time member of the Calgary Flames ownership group, passed away on Monday. Libin, who joined the team in 1994, was a director on several corporate and community boards.

He played a crucial role in the organization's growth and expansion, bringing the CFL's Stampeders, WHL's Hitmen, and National Lacrosse League's Roughnecks under the umbrella of the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC). Libin was also a successful businessman with interests in real estate, oil and gas, and financial services. He was born in Calgary in 1931 and made significant contributions to the community through his philanthropic efforts.

Libin was recognized for his achievements, being made an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2001 and inducted into the Alberta Order of Excellence in 2004. His impact on the Calgary Flames and the community will be remembered for generations to come. The team's chairman, N. Murray Edwards, and president, Robert Hayes, praised Libin's passion, generosity, and vision, stating that he was a great partner and friend to all owners and a respected leader in the community.

Libin's legacy will be celebrated through the relationships he built and the lives he touched. He will be deeply missed by the Calgary Flames organization and the community at large. Libin's business career spanned over five decades, during which he built a reputation as a successful entrepreneur and community leader. His contributions to the Calgary Flames and the community will be remembered for generations to come.

The team's leadership expressed their gratitude for Libin's dedication and commitment to the organization and the community. Libin's passing is a significant loss to the Calgary Flames organization and the community, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. The Calgary Flames organization extends its condolences to Libin's family and friends during this difficult time





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