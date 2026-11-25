New legislative powers for Alto to expropriate land and impose rights of first refusal on properties near the high-speed rail project are triggering protests from rural Ontario residents who fear unfair treatment and financial loss.

Rural residents in Ontario are mounting a persistent protest against the government's expanded authority to acquire private land for the Alto high-speed rail project. Emanuele Fuldauer, a retired nurse, has stood outside in Crosby, Ontario, every Saturday for six months to voice her opposition to the legislative changes. Her demonstrations focus on a sign depicting the word Alto crossed out, symbolizing her frustration with the treatment of landowners. Fuldauer represents a community in Chaffeys Locks within the Rideau Lakes region that fears total isolation if the proposed routes are implemented.

Expanded Legal Powers for Land Acquisition

The controversy centers on new legislative proposals that significantly broaden the government's expropriation powers under the High-Speed Rail Network Act, which was originally passed in March. According to Ajay Gajaria, a partner at the law firm Aird & Berlis LLP, these changes extend the government's right of first refusal to lands deemed related to the project. This extension creates a period of uncertainty where property owners may be unable to sell their land to anyone else for up to eight years while the government decides whether to acquire it. Gajaria described this situation as leaving owners in purgatory, effectively freezing the market value and usability of their properties during the waiting period.

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Ambiguity in Related Land Definitions

Legal experts warn that the definition of what constitutes related land remains unclear, potentially allowing the government to exert control over a wider area than initially anticipated. In addition to the right of first refusal, the new proposal grants authorities the power to prohibit changes to property for up to four years. This restriction prevents landowners from making improvements or alterations that might affect the future rail corridor. Gajaria noted that this restriction significantly increases the government's leverage, as it limits the ability of owners to maintain or enhance their assets while they are under scrutiny for potential acquisition.

Financial Burdens on Dispute Resolution

A third component of the proposal alters the mechanism for resolving disputes over the creation of railway crossings. Under the new rules, these matters will be handled through arbitration rather than a traditional tribunal. If the costs associated with the dispute are less than $50,000, they must be split equally between the government and the landowner. This structure means that a property owner fighting for access to their own land could be required to pay up to $25,000 to challenge the crossing. Gajaria highlighted that this financial barrier could deter legitimate claims and complicate efforts to seek compensation for the diminishment in value of remaining lands.

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Academic and Industry Perspectives on Fairness

Matti Siemiatycki, director of the Infrastructure Institute at the University of Toronto, emphasized that expropriation is a solemn government action that must be conducted fairly with appropriate compensation. He argued that the new measures need greater transparency regarding the types of compensation provided, particularly for losses resulting from the right of first refusal and work prohibitions. Siemiatycki stated that market value includes options and flexibility, which should be compensated when taken away. He also noted that the project has created a fever pitch of tension due to its technical complexity and significant human and political ramifications.

Personal Stakes and Continued Resistance

For residents like Fuldauer, the stakes are deeply personal and tied to long-term care planning. Her eighty-eight-year-old mother lives in a home equipped with upgrades for aging in place, which Fuldauer views as a potential nest egg for future care needs. Fuldauer, who lives with multiple sclerosis, has also modified her home to allow for first-floor living in case she requires a wheelchair. Despite the physical toll of protesting in the cold, she continues her two-hour Saturday vigils to create friction for Alto. She believes that collective resistance is the only way to ensure that individual rights are protected against the expansive powers granted by the new legislation.