Altman Proposes Public Ownership in AI Companies, Trump and Sanders Embrace the Idea

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has proposed a plan for the public to take a 50% ownership stake in artificial intelligence companies, including OpenAI. This plan involves using the company's stock to create a public wealth fund that would distribute the fortune generated by AI behemoths. Altman's proposal was made in a meeting with US Senator Bernie Sanders, who has also advocated for public ownership in AI companies. The meeting highlighted the tension between policymakers and the public, as Americans are increasingly asked to accept the costs of the AI boom without seeing its direct benefits. The idea of public ownership in AI companies has created unusual political alliances, with politicians from both sides of the aisle embracing the concept. President Donald Trump has also expressed support for the idea, stating that it could create a partnership between the American public and AI companies.

Sam Altman , the CEO of OpenAI, has proposed a plan for the public to take a 50% ownership stake in artificial intelligence companies, including OpenAI.

This plan involves using the company's stock to create a public wealth fund that would distribute the fortune generated by AI behemoths. Altman's proposal was made in a meeting with US Senator Bernie Sanders, who has also advocated for public ownership in AI companies. While Altman couldn't support Sanders' threshold of 50%, he expressed his desire to work with him to promote the idea of public ownership in AI companies.

The meeting highlighted the tension between policymakers and the public, as Americans are increasingly asked to accept the costs of the AI boom without seeing its direct benefits. The idea of public ownership in AI companies has created unusual political alliances, with politicians from both sides of the aisle embracing the concept. President Donald Trump has also expressed support for the idea, stating that it could create a partnership between the American public and AI companies.

Trump pointed out that the economic views of his voters and those who supported Sanders for president are not that far apart. The positioning of leading figures such as Trump and Sanders on the issue of AI ownership comes as concerns about AI are emerging far beyond Washington. In Michigan, Democrats have clashed over Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's appearance with Altman at the site of a major data center.

The project has drawn opposition from residents concerned about electricity demand, water consumption, and environmental impacts. Some states have moved to reconsider tax incentives for data center projects, with Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley calling for legislation that would require data centers to pay for their own electricity, build their own grids, and pay for their own water supply. Before arriving in Washington, Altman stopped in Michigan to appear alongside Whitmer at the building site of a 1.65 million-square-foot data center.

Whitmer's team claimed the project would create over 2,500 union construction jobs, but it also drew criticism from local activists and some Democrats. Whitman, however, stated that people will continue to consume technology and data, and that data centers will be built regardless. She emphasized the need to hold data centers to a high standard and do it in a way that benefits the community.

The idea of public ownership in AI companies has also been met with skepticism by some college students, who see AI as a threat to their job prospects. According to a 2025 poll, about 70% of college students view AI as a threat to their job prospects. Altman acknowledged these concerns, stating that while the impact on jobs has been less than expected, he understands that college students have anxiety about the future.

The idea that AI's expansion is inevitable is increasingly shared by leaders across the political spectrum, even as they disagree sharply about how to manage it. The reality of AI's expansion was at the center of Altman's conversations in Washington, where he met with Trump administration officials and congressional leaders from both parties. The conversations highlighted the need for a national discussion on the implications of AI and how to manage its growth in a way that benefits society





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Public Ownership In AI Companies Sam Altman Openai Bernie Sanders Donald Trump Artificial Intelligence Data Centers Job Prospects Economic Views Political Alliances AI Boom AI Expansion National Discussion

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