Altitunes Music Festival Rocks Sun Peaks, Drawing Crowds and Positive Reviews

The Altitunes music festival made a successful debut at Sun Peaks, just north of Kamloops, after relocating from Big White Ski Resort. The two-day event featured headliners Lost Frequencies and James Hype, along with food trucks and bars. Attendees praised the organization, security, and atmosphere, making the weekend a resounding success.

The vibrant atmosphere of Altitunes permeated Sun Peaks over two glorious days, April 3rd and 4th. The festival, previously a staple at Big White Ski Resort for four years, found a new home just 45 minutes north of Kamloops , and the move was met with palpable excitement. The sun graced the slopes, the weather was exceptionally pleasant, and the music, a carefully curated blend of electronic beats, filled the air, coaxing even the most reluctant feet to start moving. Gates opened at 4 p.m.

each day, welcoming attendees into a world of music, food, and camaraderie. The festival grounds buzzed with activity, with a multitude of bars and a diverse selection of food trucks strategically positioned throughout the venue, all within easy reach of the main stage where the headliners and supporting acts prepared to unleash their sonic artistry. The change of venue seemed to be a success judging from the positive responses. Kristin Passmore, a local resident of Sun Peaks, was impressed by the meticulous organization and the professional and courteous manner of the security personnel, adding to the smooth operation of the event. She also praised the festival-goers for their responsible behavior, and expressed a particular anticipation for the performance of Lost Frequencies, the Saturday night headliner. The positive feedback highlights the dedication of the organizers. The setup showed a clear attention to detail, and a commitment to ensuring a positive experience for all. This was evident in the seamless flow of attendees, and the smooth transitions between performances, keeping the energy levels high from start to finish. The combination of music, mountain scenery, and the well-managed operations all contributed to a memorable weekend for all who participated.\The energy of the festival was contagious. The allure of Altitunes extended far beyond the immediate vicinity of Sun Peaks, drawing music enthusiasts from various locations. Dana Stasyk, a Vancouver resident, shared her experience, having spent much of 2025 immersed in the DJ concert scene, but unfortunately missing Altitunes until this year. Her enthusiastic comments echoed the sentiments of many attendees. The event was a fantastic gathering, she said, expressing the delight of herself and her friends who had taken advantage of renting a VRBO, offering them a comfortable and convenient base of operations. The anticipation for the performances of Lavern and Laszewo was another highlight. The sheer number of people in the line was astounding, a testament to the popularity of the acts. The social aspect of the festival was also a key draw for many. The opportunity to connect with friends, make new acquaintances, and share a common love of music and the outdoors created a unique and fulfilling experience. The festival provided a space where people could escape the stresses of daily life, immerse themselves in the rhythm and the energy, and create lasting memories. The decision to bring Altitunes to Sun Peaks was also considered a wise move as it provided an opportunity to expand its reach. This strategic decision not only introduced a wider audience to the festival, but also brought in visitors to the resort area, benefiting the local economy. The resort area itself provides the perfect backdrop, the majestic mountains and the fresh mountain air, creating an unforgettable atmosphere. It was a well-organized event that was appreciated by all those in attendance, especially the headliners.\As the final notes of the weekend faded, the official after-party at Bottoms Bar and Grill served as a final celebratory gathering. It was the perfect closure for two days of non-stop musical joy. This provided attendees with the chance to extend the fun, reconnect with friends, and bid farewell to the festival in a relaxed and social environment. The choice of venue for the after-party demonstrated the organizers’ commitment to offering a complete and well-rounded festival experience. From the main stage performances to the local food trucks, to the after-party, every detail was carefully considered to provide attendees with a seamless and enjoyable weekend. The overall atmosphere was one of celebration and appreciation, with many expressing their eagerness for the next Altitunes event. The smooth running of the event, the impressive lineup of artists, and the beautiful setting of Sun Peaks, all worked together to make this year's Altitunes a resounding success. This successful collaboration resulted in a memorable and truly fantastic festival experience for all, leaving a lasting impression and setting the stage for future editions. The organizers’ dedication and the positive response from attendees undoubtedly paved the way for future editions of the Altitunes music festival in Sun Peaks. There is a sense of accomplishment in having put on a well-received event. The event will no doubt be an important date on the events calendar for years to come





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