Alta Bank Collapse: Serbia Detains Owner Amid Bankruptcy Probe

Serbian authorities detain Alta Bank owner Davor Macura as the central bank revokes the lender's license. The move follows political changes and allegations of siphoning billions in public funds.

Serbia n authorities detained Alta Bank owner Davor Macura on Monday, November 2, 2026, suspecting him of siphoning funds from the lender that were utilized for public utility payments during the tenure of former President Aleksandar Vucic. The detention comes just one week after the Serbia n Progressive Party lost power in the parliamentary election held on October 25, 2026.

Regulatory Action and Bankruptcy Proceedings

The Serbian Central Bank officially revoked Alta Bank's operating license on Saturday, initiating bankruptcy proceedings to safeguard depositors after the institution's liquidity deteriorated significantly. The central bank warned that the financial situation could worsen further without immediate intervention.

Also read Bank of Canada Rate Hike Shifts Mortgage Strategy for Canadian Borrowers

The Serbian Deposit Insurance Agency will serve as the bankruptcy administrator. This agency guarantees deposits up to 50,000 euros, equivalent to approximately $56,000. The regulatory step was taken to protect the millions of users who relied on Alta Bank for essential services, including electricity payments in Belgrade and public parking accounts.

Allegations Against Davor Macura

Davor Macura, a prominent banker whose career began with an exchange office and expanded into retail and construction, received a 48-hour detention order from prosecutors. He is suspected of illegally moving 45 billion dinars, roughly $428 million, out of Alta Bank's vaults.

Advertisement

Macura's legal team stated that he was present at the bank's headquarters in Belgrade and fully cooperated during an extended police search conducted over the weekend. Lawyers confirmed that Macura is scheduled to be questioned by the public prosecutor on Tuesday. Two additional individuals have also been held on charges of aiding and abetting the alleged crime.

Political Context and Stakeholder Reactions

These enforcement actions are part of a broader wave of regulatory and political changes triggered by the ousting of the Serbian Progressive Party. The political shift has already led to resignations in state-run media, the arrest of several officials, and an announced review of long-standing corruption cases involving former government ties.

Former central bank governor Kori Udovicki criticized the timing of the intervention on RTS television, arguing that the central bank lost a critical week. She asserted that earlier action could have limited the bank's ability to transfer money abroad or to connected individuals before the license was revoked.

Regional Impact and Customer Fallout

The collapse of Alta Bank has triggered immediate regulatory responses across the region. The Central Bank of North Macedonia placed Alta Bank's subsidiary into temporary administration and restricted cash withdrawals to 160 euros per week. Simultaneously, Montenegro's banking regulator shut down Alta Pay, a payment processing company linked to the Serbian lender.

Advertisement

Within Belgrade, armed police were deployed to guard bank offices as dozens of customers formed long lines to withdraw their savings. The situation highlights the bank's significant role in the local economy, particularly as one of the few Serbian lenders that accepted accounts from tens of thousands of Russian emigres since the start of the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Historical Scrutiny and Market Outlook

Alta Group faced scrutiny from the European Central Bank in 2024 when it attempted to acquire a 20 percent stake in Austria's Addiko Group. The European Central Bank halted the deal, questioning anti-money laundering controls and the source of funds within Macura's network.

The Association of Serbian Banks described the collapse as an individual issue that is not expected to impact other financial institutions. The outgoing Serbian Progressive Party administration remains in control during a transition period expected to last several weeks, despite facing long-standing accusations of corruption and cronyism which the party continues to deny.