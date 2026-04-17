Alt-Pop Singer D4vd Arrested in Connection with Teen Girl's Death, Body Found in His Tesla

Alt-pop singer D4vd, legally known as David Burke, has been arrested and is being held without bail on suspicion of murder in the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Her decomposed body was found in September of last year inside a Tesla registered to the singer, which had been towed from the Hollywood Hills. Authorities are preparing to present their case to the District Attorney's office for potential charges.

Singer D4vd , whose legal name is David Burke, has been apprehended by authorities in connection with the tragic death of a 14-year-old girl. The decomposed remains of Celeste Rivas Hernandez were discovered last year within a Tesla vehicle that was towed from the Hollywood Hills. Police confirmed on Thursday that the 21-year-old Houston-born alt-pop artist is currently being held without bail.

The Los Angeles Police Department indicated in a concise statement that investigators are scheduled to submit their findings to the District Attorney's Office on Monday for a decision on potential charges. This arrest follows an extensive investigation by an LA County grand jury, which had been specifically examining the circumstances surrounding Celeste Rivas Hernandez's demise. While the proceedings of the grand jury were officially confidential, the investigation's focus on D4vd became public knowledge on February 25th. This disclosure occurred when his mother, father, and brother formally objected in a Texas court to subpoenas compelling their testimony. Attempts to reach an attorney and publicist who have previously represented D4vd for comment have been unsuccessful, with emails remaining unanswered. Furthermore, his representatives have consistently declined to comment on the ongoing case when approached by The Associated Press on multiple occasions. The discovery of Celeste Rivas Hernandez's body, which was significantly decomposed, took place within the Tesla on September 8th. This date was just one day after she would have celebrated her fifteenth birthday. Court documents indicate that authorities are classifying her age at the time of her death as 14. She was a seventh-grader at age 13 when her family reported her missing in 2024 from Lake Elsinore, her hometown situated approximately 70 miles (112 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. The vehicle in question, a 2023 Tesla Model Y, was registered to the singer and listed the Texas address of his family members, who were the subject of the aforementioned subpoenas, according to legal filings made by prosecutors. The car had been towed from a high-end residential area in the Hollywood Hills, where it had reportedly been left for an extended period, appearing to be abandoned





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D4vd Arrest Murder Investigation Celeste Rivas Hernandez Tesla

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