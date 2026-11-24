Alpine Canada and Biathlon Canada have merged to create a new multi-sport organization, supported by $9.6 million in joint federal funding for 2026-27 and a $5 million Capital Power sponsorship.

Alpine Canada and Biathlon Canada have merged to form a new multi-sport organization that will support multiple sports and aims to attract others. The merger was announced on Tuesday and follows the amalgamation of Luge Canada and Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton announced on Oct. 29.

That sliding sports merger was the first to execute a recommendation from the Future of Sport in Canada Commission that national sport organizations unite to share athlete services and save money. The commission's report, authored by Lise Maisonneuve earlier this year, stated there are too many organizations vying for too few resources. The report called on the Canadian government to encourage NSOs to adopt a shared-services model and provide funding to execute it.

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Merging Alpine And Biathlon Ski Sports

It noted there were 64 federally funded NSOs. While merging the sliding sports was intuitive because they share a venue, the union of alpine skiing and biathlon seems less obvious. Alpine Canada is the larger national sport organization with over 2.6 million participants, a national team of almost 50 athletes and an operating budget of about $19 million annually.

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Biathlon, which combines cross-country ski racing with precision rifle shooting, is smaller with roughly 2,000 Canadians participating, a national team of 14 athletes and an annual operating budget of about $2.6 million. We're looking at creating a new organization that supports multiple sports and creates space for others to come, Alpine Canada chief executive officer Andrew Baker said. It's not necessarily the partnership that you would expect to see as a first go-around.

Winter-sport power Norway unites alpine, cross-country, freestyle, ski jumping, snowboarding and Nordic combined under the Norwegian Ski Federation umbrella. Biathlon Canada chief executive officer Kerry Dankers said that model works well in other countries for snow sports. The number one thing that I'm looking forward to with working with alpine is that we will be a bigger organization, Dankers said. We will have access to a back office, which is totally a step change for Biathlon Canada.

Shared Back Office Benefits Biathlon Canada

Human resources, marketing, finance, IT, all of these things, when you have an organization that has five full-time employees, which Biathlon Canada has, those types of things are done either by the administrator like myself or with fractional employees or with board support. Two-time Olympic biathlete Emma Lunder, who is an athlete representative on Biathlon Canada's board, says biathletes have paid pretty severe team fees to compete. She hopes the merger could free up money to ease that burden.

All I could think about was what an opportunity that it could be for our sport, access more resources, more funding and how we could grow it, Lunder said. What Canadian alpine skiers and biathletes have in common is chasing success in Eurocentric sports that get far more television and commercial attention there than at home.

Alpine skier Brodie Seger said there could be a lot of interesting research and development benefits to working together with other sports on that front. Seger also said getting people to pay attention to a lot of these sports more than once every four years has got to be one of the biggest goals, so that starts with community engagement. Alpine Canada and Biathlon Canada will jointly get $9.6 million for 2026-27 from the federal government.

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Alpine Canada also brought on board a sponsor who shares the amalgamation vision. Capital Power has invested $5 million in the first year of its sponsorship of Alpine Canada, plus up to $20 million over a five-year term. That gave Baker the bat to take a big swing at unification.

Capital Power Sponsorship Drives Amalgamation

Capital Power's chief corporate officer Ferio Pugliese, who is an alpine ski racer himself, said it started with a conversation of well, maybe if we're a first mover as a company, and we're willing to put money in, would we encourage other category sponsors to step up? With the Playground to Podium program, would we be able to unlock funds from the federal government to increase the budget for Alpine Canada so that we could encourage more people to take on the sport, afford to do that and then more kids to come up through development and then ultimately more athletes showing up on the world stage?

We agreed with Alpine Canada that we would support their endeavours to amalgamate other winter snow sports, Pugliese said. Of the almost $3 million in federal funding given to sliding sports for 2026-27, about $1.5 million was for executing the merger of bobsled, skeleton and luge by 2027. Secretary of Sport Adam van Koeverden said he is really glad to see the co-operation and the elimination of redundancies between a couple of sport organizations thus far.

New Funding Framework Encourages Sport Mergers

The mergers or collaborations of sport organizations have not required financial incentives, van Koeverden said. That said, our new funding framework, which we launched a couple of weeks ago, makes it clear that sport organizations who can reach more Canadians, who can encourage participation across multiple events, activities or sport jurisdictions, will naturally have access to more funding.

National sport organizations were begging for an increase in core funding when the Canadian government in April committed almost $1 billion more over the next five years, dropping to $118 million annually thereafter, to the sport system. Of that new money, $660 million more over five years, and $110 million after that, goes to national sport organizations.