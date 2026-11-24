Alpine Canada and Biathlon Canada announced their merger on Tuesday. The new combined entity aims to share administrative resources and improve athlete funding. This follows recent consolidation in Canadian winter sports.

Alpine Canada and Biathlon Canada announced their merger on Tuesday, a strategic move designed to consolidate administrative resources and reduce operational expenses across the nation's winter sports infrastructure. This amalgamation marks the second major consolidation of national sport organizations in Canada this year, following the earlier merger of Luge Canada and Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton. The new combined entity aims to create a larger, more efficient organization that can better support athletes and expand community engagement beyond the elite level. Officials hope this model will encourage other federations to follow suit, creating a more sustainable landscape for winter sports funding and development across the country.

Shared Resources Drive Cost Savings Strategy

The primary mechanism behind this merger is the implementation of a shared-services model to eliminate redundancies and lower overhead costs. Alpine Canada, the larger of the two organizations, operates with an annual budget of approximately $19 million and supports nearly 50 national team athletes alongside a participation base of over 2.6 million Canadians. In contrast, Biathlon Canada has an annual operating budget of about $2.6 million and supports a national team of 14 athletes with roughly 2,000 participants. By merging, Biathlon Canada gains immediate access to a comprehensive back-office infrastructure, including human resources, marketing, finance, and IT departments. Biathlon Canada currently employs only five full-time staff members, meaning administrative tasks are often handled by executives or board volunteers. The merger provides a significant structural upgrade for the smaller federation, allowing it to focus more resources on athlete development and training programs rather than administrative logistics.

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Commission Report Inspires National Consolidation

This union directly follows a recommendation from the Future of Sport in Canada Commission, authored by Lise Maisonneuve earlier this year. The commission's report highlighted that there are too many national sport organizations vying for limited resources, particularly within the 64 federally funded national sport organizations in Canada. The sliding sports amalgamation, announced on Oct. 29, was the first execution of this recommendation, given the intuitive nature of combining sports that share the same venue. The commission's findings emphasized that fragmentation dilutes impact and that shared services could save money while improving efficiency. Secretary of Sport Adam van Koeverden expressed support for this trend, noting that cooperation and the elimination of redundancies are highly valued. The government has indicated that its new funding framework rewards organizations that can reach more Canadians and encourage participation across multiple activities. The sliding sports received about $1.5 million of almost $3 million in federal funding for 2026-27 specifically to execute their merger by 2027.

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Leadership Visions and International Models

Leadership from both organizations has emphasized the strategic advantages of this unprecedented partnership. Andrew Baker, the chief executive officer of Alpine Canada, stated that the goal is to create a new organization that supports multiple sports and creates space for others to join. He acknowledged that the partnership is not necessarily the type one would expect to see as a first initiative. Biathlon Canada chief executive officer Kerry Dankers noted that the merger will provide a step change in organizational capacity. She highlighted the benefits of accessing professional administrative support, which is currently a challenge for smaller federations. The model draws inspiration from Norway, which unites alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, freestyle, ski jumping, snowboarding, and Nordic combined under the Norwegian Ski Federation. Dankers emphasized that this structure works well in other countries for snow sports and allows smaller disciplines to benefit from the infrastructure of larger ones. This approach aims to stabilize the financial and operational foundation of both sports, ensuring long-term viability and growth.

Athlete Benefits and Future Funding Outlook

For athletes, the merger promises tangible improvements in financial support and competitive opportunities. Two-time Olympic biathlete Emma Lunder, who serves as an athlete representative on Biathlon Canada's board, highlighted the burden of high team fees that competitors currently face. She expressed hope that the merger would free up money to ease this financial pressure and provide access to more resources and funding. Alpine skier Brodie Seger pointed out the potential for research and development benefits by combining efforts to build a larger base of athletes in Eurocentric sports. Both athletes emphasized the need to increase community engagement and public attention for sports that often receive limited media coverage outside of the four-year Olympic cycle. Alpine Canada and Biathlon Canada will jointly receive $9.6 million for 2026-27 from the federal government. Additionally, Alpine Canada secured a significant sponsorship boost, with Capital Power investing $5 million in the first year and up to $20 million over a five-year term. This financial backing supports the ambition to drive the unification effort forward and strengthen the competitive position of Canadian winter sports on the global stage.