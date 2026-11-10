Alphonso Davies returns to Canada training at full strength ahead of Guatemala quarterfinal

Canada captain Alphonso Davies has returned to national team training at full strength ahead of a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal series against Guatemala. Coach Jesse Marsch says Davies is sharp and ready to contribute despite a growing injury list.

Canada captain Alphonso Davies has returned to national team training at full strength ahead of a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal series against Guatemala, coach Jesse Marsch said Tuesday in Cancun.

Marsch said Davies is sharp and ready to contribute, calling his return a major boost for a squad dealing with a growing injury list. The series opens Friday in Guatemala before shifting to Toronto's BMO Field on Monday. The winner advances to the CONCACAF Nations League Finals in Los Angeles in March 2027 and qualifies for the 2027 Gold Cup. The loser drops into the Gold Cup preliminary round.

Also read Osorio, Shaffelburg out for Canada’s CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final vs. Guatemala

Davies Recovery From Hamstring Injury

Davies, 26, played limited minutes in just one game at this summer's World Cup while recovering from a hamstring injury. Despite being largely without its biggest star, Canada reached the round of 16 for the first time before losing 3-0 to Morocco in Houston. The Bayern Munich star then missed Canada's fall friendlies against Chile in Toronto, Peru in Montreal and the United States in Minnesota while on his honeymoon.

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He has made 15 appearances for Bayern this season, with three goals and three assists. Marsch said Davies has not missed a beat. You can see that his quality is very high, Marsch said Tuesday. He is feeling very confident and he is very sharp, and he is at 100 per cent.

What a great boost for us as a team. So he has looked really sharp, really sharp. Davies' return is a welcome boost for a Canadian squad dealing with a growing injury list. Midfielders Jonathan Osorio and Jacob Shaffelburg were ruled out this week, joining sidelined regulars Stephen Eustaquio, Cyle Larin, Derek Cornelius, Alfie Jones and Alistair Johnston.

Marsch Relies On Younger Players

The absences have forced Marsch to lean on younger and less experienced players. Look, we have a lot of injuries, Marsch said. That has been the case for a while, but what has always been the case is it does not matter who is not here. It is all about who is here.

We brought in some younger players that have some new experiences here with the national team, he added. But I think this is part of the development process. Marsch said his players are embracing the expectations that come with Canada's recent success. They love high expectations.

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They love trying to challenge themselves every day to be better, he said. If you watch the environment of training, you can see that the group is hungry to always improve, to push each other, to get better, to improve. The first leg in Guatemala will test Canada's depth before the return match at BMO Field. With several regulars unavailable, Marsch's younger squad will need to adapt quickly in a hostile away environment.

High Stakes Nations League Quarterfinal

Canada's recent World Cup run raised expectations around the program. The team reached the knockout stage for the first time, and Marsch said the group welcomes the pressure that comes with that progress. Davies' availability for the quarterfinal is a major boost for a side missing key midfielders and defenders. His experience and quality at Bayern Munich give Canada a proven attacking threat in a decisive two-match series.

The winner of the series books a place in the Nations League Finals in Los Angeles in March 2027 and secures a spot in the 2027 Gold Cup. The loser must go through the Gold Cup preliminary round. Canada will look to manage the absence of Osorio and Shaffelburg, who were ruled out this week. Eustaquio, Larin, Cornelius, Jones and Johnston remain sidelined as Marsch reshapes his lineup.

Despite the injury list, Marsch said the focus remains on the players available. He pointed to the training environment as evidence that the group is motivated to improve and meet the expectations created by Canada's recent success.