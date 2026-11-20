Alphabet priced a $6 billion Canadian bond offering in four tranches, with proceeds for general corporate purposes. The senior unsecured notes are rated Aa2 by Moody's and AA+ by S&P.

Alphabet has raised $6 billion (US$4.19 billion) through a four-tranche Canadian bond offering, according to a pricing term sheet filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

Big technology companies are increasingly tapping debt markets and raising equity to bolster AI infrastructure, marking a shift from their traditional reliance on cash to fund investments. The money raised would be used for general corporate purposes, which could include repayment of outstanding debt, the Google parent said in the filing. Alphabet expects to receive about $5.97 billion after underwriting discounts, or bank fees, and before expenses.

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Canadian Bond Offerings Details

The offering was priced on November 19 and is scheduled to settle on November 24. The notes are senior unsecured debt and have received a rating of Aa2 with a stable outlook from Moody's, and AA+ with a stable outlook from S&P, the filing showed. RBC Dominion Securities, Scotia Capital and TD Securities are joint book-running managers for the transaction, while CIBC World Markets is a co-manager.

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Big Tech rival Meta in October announced plans for its largest-ever equity offerings of around US$97.5 billion, including stock sales of about US$37.5 billion, and plans to later raise up to US$60 billion through an at-the-market share-sale program, or a plan to sell shares into the market over time at prevailing prices. Alphabet had increased its equity offerings to US$84.75 billion in June.

Big Tech Debt Market Trends

Last month, the company reported negative free cash flow of US$9.1 billion in the third quarter, versus analysts' expectation that it would come close to breaking even. The Canadian bond sale underscores how major technology firms are broadening their funding sources beyond cash reserves as capital spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure climbs. Alphabet's move follows a broader trend among large-cap technology companies to lock in financing while credit conditions remain favorable.

The four-tranche structure allows the company to target different maturities and investor segments within the Canadian market. Proceeds before expenses are expected to be about $5.97 billion, reflecting underwriting discounts and fees paid to the banks arranging the deal. The settlement date of November 24 means the bonds will officially transfer to investors and Alphabet will receive the funds on that day.

The stable outlooks from both Moody's and S&P signal that the rating agencies do not expect a near-term change to Alphabet's credit profile. RBC Dominion Securities, Scotia Capital and TD Securities are leading the transaction as joint book-running managers. CIBC World Markets is serving as a co-manager. The offering was priced on November 19, according to the term sheet filed with the SEC on Friday.

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Meta And Alphabet Funding Moves

Meta's October announcement included stock sales of about US$37.5 billion and a later at-the-market program of up to US$60 billion. Alphabet reported negative free cash flow of US$9.1 billion in the third quarter, compared with analysts' expectations that it would come close to breaking even. (Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Pooja Desai)