Alphabet Poised to Overtake Nvidia as World’s Most Valuable Company on AI and Cloud Growth

Alphabet Inc. is set to become the world’s most valuable company, surpassing Nvidia, driven by its artificial intelligence initiatives and strong cloud business performance. The company’s stock rally and impressive cloud growth have positioned it as a leader in AI, with its custom chips attracting major customers and outperforming market expectations.

Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, is on the verge of overtaking Nvidia to become the world’s most valuable company, driven by a record stock rally fueled by its artificial intelligence efforts and booming cloud business .

This potential reshuffling would mark the first time in over a decade that Alphabet has held the top spot, briefly achieving it in February 2016 before Apple surpassed it. The shift reflects a dramatic change in market sentiment as Alphabet solidifies its position as a major AI services provider through its cloud platform and emerges as a key competitor to Nvidia in the semiconductor space with its custom processors, which have attracted customers like Anthropic.

The search giant has exceeded Wall Street expectations with its cloud growth, which surged 63% in the first quarter, the highest growth rate since the company began reporting segment-specific revenue in 2020. Analysts attribute this acceleration to high demand for cloud and AI offerings, signaling that Alphabet’s significant AI investments are yielding results. Investors believe Google is capturing a substantial portion of new computing demand due to its AI tools for businesses and powerful custom chips.

CEO Sundar Pichai announced that Google has started selling its AI chips directly to some customers, competing with Nvidia’s semiconductors. Alphabet’s shares have risen approximately 24% this year, outperforming Nvidia’s 7% increase. Nvidia’s stock has retreated from its peak after reports that OpenAI missed its user and revenue targets. With a market cap of around $4.5 trillion, Alphabet’s valuation surpasses the combined value of Germany and Switzerland’s main stock markets.

Trading at around 29 times its 12-month forward earnings, Alphabet’s valuation exceeds its five-year average of 22 and the S&P 500’s valuation of around 21 times forward earnings. Nvidia’s valuation stands at approximately 21. Alphabet’s aggressive stance against OpenAI highlights Wall Street’s view that the company is leading in AI, with its shares surging 65.3% in 2025.

The stock also benefited from a U.S. court ruling last year that allowed Alphabet to retain control of its Chrome browser and Android mobile operating system





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