Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft Drive Surge in European Corporate Bond Issuance

Major US tech giants including Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft are increasing debt offerings in Europe to fund AI projects, potentially raising borrowing costs for other firms and governments.

The European bond market is experiencing a significant shift as major US technology firms, including Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft, increasingly tap European investors to finance massive artificial intelligence spending. This surge in corporate debt supply is boosting the volume of issuances across euro, sterling, and Swiss franc markets, potentially lifting borrowing costs for other European firms and governments that are already grappling with fiscal and inflation concerns.

Alphabet Leads Tech Debt Wave in Europe

Alphabet launched its second euro-denominated bond sale of the year on Monday, following a substantial €9 billion ($10 billion) issue in May. This move signals a broader trend among so-called hyperscalers, or Big Tech companies, to increase borrowing outside the United States as they fund large-scale AI infrastructure investments. Investors expect other major tech players to follow suit, accelerating activity that has historically lagged behind the US market.

Also read Alphabet kicks off euro bond sale, tests appetite for tech debt

Strategic Foreign Currency Borrowing

Issuing debt in foreign currencies allows these multinational corporations to hedge currency risk from their global assets while taking advantage of relatively lower borrowing costs in European markets. Europe offers deep capital markets that serve as an attractive source of funding, despite investor concerns about whether Big Tech's massive AI investments will deliver returns quickly enough. The strong demand for these bonds has absorbed supply so far, though analysts warn that a series of jumbo deals could test investor appetite if multiple issuers come to market simultaneously.

Rising Costs for Non-Tech Issuers

The influx of high-rated corporate debt from tech giants could widen investment-grade credit spreads as hyperscalers compete with other highly rated borrowers across sectors such as utilities, telecommunications, and automakers for investor demand. Asset swap spreads on the ICE BofA Euro Investment Grade index widened by 11 basis points last month, suggesting investors are demanding greater compensation to hold corporate bonds relative to interest-rate swaps. Issuers may need to offer pricing concessions to secure sufficient demand as supply expands, potentially raising funding costs for other companies that are not in the technology sector.

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Government Bonds Face Additional Pressure

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde stated last week that debt issuance by hyperscalers has contributed to rising sovereign bond yields, highlighting the interconnectedness of corporate and government debt markets. Jonathan Owen, a member of TwentyFour Asset Management's multi-sector bond portfolio management team, noted that investors are closely focused on the amount of AI supply being generated at the long end and what that means for government bonds. Hyperscaler debt offers high credit quality while typically yielding more than government bonds, creating competitive pressure on sovereign yields.

Future Issuance Projections and Risks

BNP Paribas expects euro-denominated investment-grade corporate bond net supply to rise 83% to €192 billion ($214 billion) in 2027, up from €105 billion this year. Offshore bond issuance by US companies, dubbed the reverse Yankee, is forecast to account for around €80 billion to €90 billion of the 2027 total debt supply, with hyperscalers making up the bulk of that amount. Some European companies are already responding to volatile long-term yields and expectations of heavier issuance by favouring shorter maturities, staying away from the long end of the market to mitigate risk.