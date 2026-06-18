Alouettes Re-Sign Veteran Return Specialist Mario Alford

The Montreal Alouettes have signed veteran returner Mario Alford for a second stint. Alford, a former CFL outstanding special teams player, brings a wealth of experience and big-play ability.

The Montreal Alouettes have officially brought back veteran return specialist Mario Alford , signing him to a contract for a second stint with the team. The announcement was made by the club on Tuesday, marking a reunion between the dynamic playmaker and the organization where he first made a name for himself in the Canadian Football League.

Alford originally joined Montreal in 2019 after starting his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts. His explosive abilities as a kick and punt returner quickly turned heads, and he became a key component of the Alouettes special teams unit.

However, in July 2022, the Alouettes traded Alford to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft. That move proved to be a pivotal moment in Alford career. In his first full season with the Roughriders in 2022, he erupted onto the scene as the league most dangerous returner. He led the CFL with four return touchdowns including two on kickoffs, one on a punt, and one on a missed field goal.

His outstanding performance earned him the CFL Most Outstanding Special Teams Player award, a testament to his game-changing abilities in the open field. Over 13 regular-season games that year, Alford established himself as a top-tier threat every time he lined up deep. Alford followed up his award-winning campaign with another solid season in 2023, this time helping the Roughriders capture the Grey Cup championship.

Appearing in 11 regular-season games, he accumulated 44 punt returns for 476 yards and 31 kickoff returns for 876 yards, including a memorable 99-yard touchdown return with seconds remaining in a 39-32 victory over the Toronto Argonauts. That play exemplified his knack for delivering in clutch situations. Despite his contributions, Alford was released by Saskatchewan during the offseason and briefly signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in free agency.

He suited up for Hamilton in one preseason game before being let go, making his path back to Montreal possible. Now at age 34, Alford looks to recapture the magic that made him one of the most feared returners in the league. His experience and leadership will be invaluable for a Alouettes squad aiming to improve their special teams efficiency in the upcoming season.

Over the course of his seven-year CFL career, Alford has appeared in 74 regular-season games split between Toronto, Montreal, and Saskatchewan. His career totals include 286 punt returns for 3,278 yards and seven touchdowns, along with 197 kickoff returns for 4,771 yards and four more touchdowns. Those numbers place him among the most productive returners in recent league history.

Beyond his return skills, Alford has also contributed as a receiver, though his primary value lies in his ability to flip field position and score from anywhere on the field. The Alouettes coaching staff, led by head coach Jason Maas, have emphasized the importance of building a dominant special teams unit, and Alford signing is a clear step in that direction. With his addition, Montreal gains a proven veteran who can provide both stability and explosiveness.

Fans can expect to see Alford handling both punt and kickoff return duties, giving the team a legitimate threat in the return game that opposing teams must account for on every play. Alford journey back to Montreal is also a story of resilience and familiarity. He previously played for the Alouettes from 2019 to 2022 before the trade, meaning he already knows the city, the organization, and many of his new teammates.

This familiarity should allow for a seamless transition back into the locker room. The Alouettes are coming off a season where their special teams showed flashes but lacked consistency. By adding a player of Alford caliber, they hope to turn that unit into a consistent weapon. Head coach Maas has spoken about the need to create explosive plays in all three phases, and Alford specializes in that exact area.

The team also values his veteran presence, especially among younger players who can learn from his work ethic and experience. As training camp approaches, Alford will have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot and prove that he still has plenty left in the tank. If he can stay healthy and recapture his 2022 form, the Alouettes may have found a missing piece in their quest for a Grey Cup run.

Montreal fans will remember Alford for his electrifying returns during his first stint, and they will be eager to see him don the Alouettes colors once again. The signing also adds depth to a receiving corps that gained new faces in the offseason, though Alford primary role will be on special teams.

With the CFL season on the horizon, the Alouettes roster is taking shape, and the addition of Mario Alford brings a proven, explosive element that could make a significant difference in tight games. The team announced the signing with a brief statement expressing excitement about his return, and Alford himself shared his enthusiasm on social media, looking forward to rejoining a team that helped elevate his career.

As the Alouettes prepare for the new season, all eyes will be on how Alford fits into the special teams scheme and whether he can recapture the magic that made him a CFL star





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