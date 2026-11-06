Alouettes Ignore Blue Bombers Quarterback Uncertainty Ahead of East Final

Montreal Alouettes coach Jason Maas dismisses Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback speculation. The team focuses on Davis Alexander and strong defense for Saturday's East Division final at Percival Molson Stadium.

Montreal Alouettes head coach Jason Maas has officially dismissed concerns regarding the Winnipeg Blue Bombers starting quarterback situation ahead of Saturday's East Division final at Percival Molson Stadium. Whether Zach Collaros or Dru Brown takes the snap, Maas insisted his squad remains fully prepared for the high-stakes matchup. The uncertainty surrounding Winnipeg's backfield has not rattled the first-place Montreal team, which dominates the East standings with a 14-4 record.

Blue Bombers Quarterback Roster Depth Chart

Zach Collaros appeared at the top of Winnipeg's quarterback depth chart in the Friday roster release, yet his status remains a game-time decision following a rib injury sustained on October 23. The veteran passer missed significant practice time and sat out the previous day for maintenance purposes, leaving his availability in serious doubt. Dru Brown ultimately joined Collaros at the podium, indicating that Winnipeg is hedging its bets on who leads the offense against Montreal's top-ranked defense.

Also read Zach Collaros Limited in Winnipeg Blue Bombers Practice Ahead of East Final

Winnipeg Coach Mike O'Shea Strategy Explained

Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea confirmed that the team will wait until 30 minutes before kickoff to finalize the starter list. He described this approach as standard operating procedure designed to give a player of Collaros' caliber every possible opportunity to compete. O'Shea emphasized that the organization does not intend to play games with the public but rather prioritizes getting the best available athlete on the field for the East Division final.

Alouettes Defensive Lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund Response

Montreal Alouettes defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund stated that the quarterback confusion is merely outside noise that the team refuses to acknowledge. He highlighted that Dru Brown has already proven his capability by leading two crucial playoff victories, including a comeback win against the Toronto Argonauts. Adeyemi-Berglund insisted that the focus remains strictly on executing Montreal Alouettes football rather than analyzing Winnipeg's internal roster decisions.

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Alouettes Offensive Leader Davis Alexander Awards

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Davis Alexander won the league's outstanding player award, while receiver Tyson Philpot secured the outstanding Canadian honor for their dominant offensive performances. The Montreal offense topped the CFL in total yardage, providing a significant advantage in the upcoming contest. Alexander expressed indifference to comments from Winnipeg running back Brady Oliveira, embracing the favorite status that comes with Montreal's historic home record of 9-0.

Percival Molson Stadium East Division Final Outlook

Sportsbooks currently list the Montreal Alouettes as 8.5-point favorites for Saturday's game at Percival Molson Stadium, reflecting their superior regular season metrics. While Winnipeg scored the third-fewest points in the league, Montreal surrendered the second-fewest points per game at 25.4. The Alouettes aim to avenge their 2024 East Division final loss to Toronto, where six turnovers derailed their campaign, and seek to advance to the Grey Cup as the clear East representative.