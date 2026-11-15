Alouettes and Elks Meet in 113th Grey Cup at McMahon Stadium

The Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks, both division winners, face off in the 113th Grey Cup today at McMahon Stadium in Calgary.

The 113th Grey Cup game takes place today at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, featuring the Montreal Alouettes and the Edmonton Elks. Both teams enter as divisional winners after strong regular seasons and playoff victories.

Alouettes Top East Division With League-Best Record

The game kicks off a highly anticipated matchup between the CFL's top teams. The Montreal Alouettes topped the CFL's East Division with a league-best 14-4 record. They then won the East final with a 33-23 victory over the visiting Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Montreal has been the class of the league all season, combining a potent offense with a stingy defense.

Also read Montreal Alouettes face Edmonton Elks in 113th Grey Cup showdown

The Edmonton Elks finished first in the West Division with a 13-5 record. They beat the visiting B.C. Lions 28-16 in the West final to reach the championship game. Edmonton has relied on a balanced attack and timely defensive plays to get here.

Advertisement

Rival Splits And Previous Finals Define Matchup

The Alouettes and Elks split their season series, adding intrigue to the final. The Elks won 32-29 on June 20 in Edmonton, while the Alouettes won 48-30 on Aug. 8 in Montreal. Both games were high-scoring affairs that showcased the offensive firepower of each club. Montreal made it to last year's Grey Cup game before losing 25-17 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Winnipeg.

The Alouettes won the 2023 championship in Hamilton with an exciting 28-24 win over the Blue Bombers. That victory was their first title since 2010. Quarterback Cody Fajardo, who will be behind centre for the Elks today, was the Grey Cup MVP for the Als in that 2023 victory. Fajardo is making his third appearance in the Grey Cup.

Quarterback Cody Fajardo Seeks Third Grey Cup Title

He also won in 2017 as the backup quarterback with the Toronto Argonauts, who beat the Calgary Stampeders 27-24 in Ottawa. This will be the Elks' first appearance in the Grey Cup since 2015 when they were known as the Eskimos. They beat the Ottawa Redblacks 26-20 in Winnipeg that year. Edmonton will look to end a long championship drought with a win today.

The game features several storylines, including former Roughriders on the rosters for both teams. Grey Cup weekend also puts a spotlight on keeping girls in sports with the first-ever summit. Tributes have poured in on Grey Cup Sunday for Calgary sports legend Ken Newans, adding an emotional layer to the day. The matchup pits two of the CFL's most talented teams against each other in a classic East versus West showdown.

Advertisement

With championship glory on the line, both sides are prepared for a hard-fought battle at McMahon Stadium.