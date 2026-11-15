Alouettes and Elks Set for 113th Grey Cup Showdown

The Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks prepare for the 113th Grey Cup at McMahon Stadium. This article details their playoff paths and historical context for the big game.

The 113th Grey Cup game is scheduled to take place at McMahon Stadium, featuring a high-stakes matchup between two divisional champions. The Montreal Alouettes finished atop the CFL's East Division with a league-best 14-4 record before securing their berth with a 33-23 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the East final. The Edmonton Elks claimed the West Division title with a 13-5 record and defeated the visiting B.C. Lions 28-16 in the West final to reach this point.

Alouettes and Elks Season Histories

The Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks split their regular-season matchups this year, setting a competitive tone for the championship. The Edmonton Elks won 32-29 on June 20 in Edmonton, while the Montreal Alouettes responded with a dominant 48-30 win on Aug. 8 in Montreal. These results highlight the parity between the two teams leading up to the national final.

Also read Montreal Alouettes face Edmonton Elks in 113th Grey Cup showdown

Cody Fajardo Championship History

Edmonton Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo brings extensive Grey Cup experience to the field as he prepares to start behind center for the Elks. Fajardo won the Grey Cup MVP award when the Montreal Alouettes defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 in Hamilton in 2023. This marks his third appearance in the championship game, having also won in 2017 as the backup quarterback for the Toronto Argonauts.

Past Grey Cup Victories

Cody Fajardo's first championship came in 2017 when he served as a backup for the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos defeated the Calgary Stampeders 27-24 in Ottawa during that event. Fajardo's dual experience as both a starter and a backup winner adds significant depth to the Edmonton Elks' roster heading into the title match.

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Edmonton Elks Return to Final

The 2026 Grey Cup marks the first appearance for the Edmonton Elks in the national championship game since 2015. During their previous appearance, the team, then known as the Eskimos, defeated the Ottawa Redblacks 26-20 in Winnipeg. This return to the final represents a significant milestone for the franchise as they compete for the trophy again.

Montreal Alouettes Recent Record

The Montreal Alouettes enter the 113th Grey Cup with high hopes following their recent success in national play. The team advanced to last year's Grey Cup game but fell short, losing 25-17 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Winnipeg. Their 2023 championship win over the Blue Bombers stands as their most recent title before this current campaign.

Matchup at McMahon Stadium

The 113th Grey Cup game will be played at McMahon Stadium on the scheduled date in November 2026. This event pits the top team from the East against the top team from the West in a battle for the championship. Fans and analysts alike are anticipating a fierce contest between two teams that have demonstrated consistent performance throughout the season.